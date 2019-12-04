Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Iasha Masood: the Account Manager with a ‘crazy, controversial, eccentric personality’

Another year, another batch of The Apprentice hopefuls after Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

The candidates don’t look set to disappoint this year either, with another collection of impressive CVs, professional headshots and over-the-top introductory quotes.

Baroness Karen Brady and Claude Littner return once again as Lord Sugar’s ever-wachful aides overseeing the candidates attempts to sell, negotiate and pitch their way to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Iasha Masood – the Account Manager looking to set up a business with Lord Sugar.

Iasha Masood: The Facts

Age: 27

Occupation: Account Manager

Lives: Manchester

Instagram: iasha_masood

Twitter: @iashamasood

LinkedIn: Iasha Masood

Medium: Iasha Masood

What does Iasha Masood do?

Iasha has been an Account Manager for the last two years, which apparently means she is in charge of the sales and relationship with one particular company client.

She has also founded her own business – organic fashion line Fairsha – and earlier this year received training in business administration from a little institution known as the University of Oxford.

Her social media shows a keen interest in fitness – whether it’s dance, weight-lifting, boxing, yoga or even aerial hoop acrobatics.

She also has a Medium account where she frequently posts her musings on business trends – including how she is inspired by a certain Claude Littner quote. (Spoiler: it’s “You don’t know how much you don’t know, because you don’t know.”)

What are Iasha Masood’s skills?

Iasha believes other candidates will underestimate her, whereas she “can read people just by looking at their body language, they won’t realise it until it’s too late.”

She also believes her “crazy” and “controversial” personality will help her stand out – hopefully for the right reasons…

The Apprentice launches Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm, BBC One