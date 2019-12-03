Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Andy Whyment – the Coronation Street star doing I’m a Celebrity

Meet Andy Whyment – the Coronation Street star doing I’m a Celebrity

The actor has had a starring role on Coronation Street for almost two decades

National Television Awards - Inside Arrivals

When this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up was revealed by ITV, one rumoured contestant was notably absent.

Advertisement

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, who had been heavily tipped to be entering the jungle for weeks leading up to the big announcement, was since confirmed as one of this year’s late entries to camp.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of Corrie’s most recognisable faces…

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up: Andy Whyment

kirk sutherland coronation street
Andy Whyment as Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street

Age: 38

Known for: His performance as Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street

Twitter: @AndyWhyment81

Who is Andy Whyment?

Whyment grew up in Clifton, Greater Manchester and received acting training at the nearby Laine Johnson Theatre School in Salford.

His acting career began to pick up steam in the 1990s, with minor roles in Cracker starring Robbie Coltrane, as well as Heartbeat and Where The Heart Is.

Fans of classic British comedy will recognise him as Darren from The Royle Family, but Whyment is best known for his role of Kirk Sutherland on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

He has been playing the character since 2000, and picked up the Best Comedy Performance gong at the British Soap Awards in 2003.

Advertisement

In 2012, he competed on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, placing 6th overall with professional skater Vicky Ogden.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019

Meet the campmates…

Ian Wright MBE

Ian Wright (ITV)

Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts

Andrew Maxwell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00

Jacqueline Jossa

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 17.46.51

Roman Kemp

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.05

Caitlyn Jenner

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

James Haskell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.12

Kate Garraway

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

 

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

Meet Kate Garraway – the Good Morning Britain host doing I’m A Celebrity 2019

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00

Meet Andrew Maxwell – the Irish comedian doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Meet Nadine Coyle – the Girls Aloud singer doing I’m a Celebrity 2019