Since debuting in 2011, 24 Hours in A&E has captivated millions with real-life stories of life, love and loss, all of which is just a normal day for hospital staff.

24 Hours in A&E pretty much does what it says on the tin, following the events of a day at an accident and emergency department in London as staff deal with injuries from broken bones all the way up to life-threatening accidents.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary has won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Documentary, and has become a hit with viewers for its often emotionally-charged scenes depicting the bonds between patients, family members and hospital staff – not always with a happy ending.

Where is 24 Hours in A&E filmed?

24 Hours in A&E is now filmed in St George’s Hospital, a teaching hospital in Tooting, London. It has one of the busiest A&E departments in the world, seeing 350 patients on average every day.

Did 24 Hours in A&E change hospital?

Yes – the first six series were filmed in King’s College Hospital in Denmark Hill, Camberwell, before production moved to Tooting in 2014. The same hospital was used for the Louis Theroux documentary Drinking to Oblivion.

How do they film 24 Hours in A&E?

The show really is filmed for 24 hours a day, for 28 days straight. Over 70 cameras and 80 microphones are strategically placed in the A&E department to capture the drama without interference, using 14 metres of cabling to the outside gallery where the crew watch the action on over 70 screens.

24 Hours in A&E is currently showing its 19th series on Channel 4 every Monday at 9pm.