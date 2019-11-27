“Nasty for the sake of it”: I’m a Celeb fans accuse Ian and James of targeting Andrew

Whose side are you on? Fans of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have turned on contestants Ian Wright and James Haskell, who they have accused of picking on fellow campmate Andrew Maxwell.

Ian , a former Arsenal and England footballer, and James, a former rugby player, had started an argument with Irish comedian Andrew over the latter’s refusal to complete the camp chores – despite winning 10 stars in the day’s challenge, providing 10 meals for the camp.

It’s clear whose side most viewers have taken, with Ian and James winning the vote to complete the next Bushtucker trial. Many fans also stepped in to defend fan favourite Andrew on Twitter…

Really love everyone on I'm a celeb picking on Andrew all the time. Yeah he can be a bit of an ass sometimes but he always apologises and let's it go.

Ian is just being nasty for the sake of it now — Spookastian (@catoutofheck) November 26, 2019

i think it’s borderline bullying now against andrew from ian and james. they’re always at him for no reason. #imaceleb — Beth ???????? (@BethEWest) November 26, 2019

Ian Wright is one of the most ANNOYING people on this years I’m a celeb. Why is always constantly complaining and putting people down? I’m ready for him to get voted off to be honest. #ImACeleb — Tanyax (@tanyaKGx) November 27, 2019

James is so nasty and patronising on I’m a celeb ???????? — sophie cockton (@sophiecockton) November 26, 2019

The other campmates when James and Ian go off about every little thing…. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e1j3p77QsF — Jessie Carroll (@JC_Carll) November 27, 2019

The spat began after the comedian returned from his ‘Ark of Agony’ Bushtucker trial, which saw him brave all manner of repellent critters, paired like in the biblical tale of Noah, in order to find the much-needed stars.

Arriving back at the camp, Andrew decided to take a nap – which Ian and James noticed, and began loudly complaining about. The duo decided to do the washing up themselves, which only compounded the quarrel when James spilled hot water on his foot.

Waking Andrew, the pair proceeded to fight with him about the perceived laziness – giving rise to claims of ‘bullying’ among much of the I’m a Celeb fanbase.

It’s almost the time where contestants begin to be voted out of the I’m a Celeb jungle, so Ian and James will have to start behaving a lot more sensitively if they want to convince people to let them stay around. They’ve already been picked to take on The Deadly Dungeon trial.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm