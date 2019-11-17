Who is Viscountess Emma Weymouth? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and chef

Strictly season is well and truly upon us, with Viscountess Emma Weymouth being announced as the eighth Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be taking to the dance floor.

The 33-year-old is a socialite who has modelled for various fashion brands but now works primarily as a chef.

Here’s everything you need to know about our Strictly Come Dancing star.

Who is Viscountess Emma Weymouth?

Born in 1986, Emma was raised in South Kensington, and was head girl at the privileged Queen’s Gate School.

She then went on to study History of Art at University College London, and classical acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

She’s a model and chef as well as a viscountess.

The news that Emma was joining Strictly was announced on Gaby Roslin’s BBC Radio London show, with Emma coyly revealing that she only told her family that she was appearing on Strictly a day before the news went public.

“I absolutely love watching Strictly every weekend and I can’t believe that I’m getting the chance to be on this series,” she said. “I know it will be such an amazing experience from start to finish. I can’t wait for the dancing and the fabulous outfits!”

When did Emma get her title?

Emma became a Viscountess following her marriage in 2013 to husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth. The marriage saw her become the chatelaine of the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire.

Emma’s modelling career

As well as having modelled for Dolce and Gabbana, Emma has served as an ambassador for Fiorucci – but is best known for her work as a chef.

Emma launched her own project, Emma’s Kitchen in 2015, in the Longleat Estate.

“I have a real passion for food – I love to cook for my family and friends and relish any opportunity to entertain,” she said.

“It has been my ambition, for some time, to bring the heart of the house back to life. Emma’s Kitchen is the result of that ambition – a space for me to share my passion and some of my favourite recipes.”

She regularly hosts cooking demonstrations and branded afternoon teas using fresh, local ingredients. In 2017, Emma’s Kitchen expanded to the annual Longleat Food and Drink festival, which has featured demonstrations from Masterchef star John Torode.

Emma has starred alongside James Martin on his ITV Saturday Morning cooking programme – no doubt he can give Emma a few Strictly tips after starring in series three.

You may also recognise Emma’s writing, having worked as a contributing editor for the Huffington Post and British Vogue.

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at 7pm on BBC One