Paddy McGuiness teases potential Phoenix Nights return

It’s close to two decades since Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights last graced our screens with its second series – but Paddy McGuiness has teased that the show could yet return.

Advertisement

The Take Me Out host said that although there were no official plans for a reboot, he would be keen to return for a third series – and reckons that the rest of the show’s cast would also be game.

He said that Peter Kay, who co-created the show with Neil Fitzmaurice, Dave Spikey, would also be up for a new run – even though he’s been largely away from the spotlight since 2017 for personal reasons.

Speaking to The Daily Star about the show, McGuiness said: “It was great. There’s always talk about doing another one.

“It’s just time, it’s just getting everyone together. But everyone is up for it.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Although any possible return would be a landmark, it wouldn’t actually be the first reunion for the cast – who previously appeared in a special charity live show for Comic Relief, raising £5 million in the process.

Peter Kay announced that he had written a third series as long ago as 2006, but no return has materialised as of yet.

Advertisement

Kay also recently revealed that the existing two series of the show will be getting the big screen treatment for the first time next year- with special charity showings to take place at the Eventim Apollo in London and the O2 Apollo in Manchester in honour of the show’s 19th anniversary.