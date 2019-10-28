Little Britain Brexit special announcement sparks backlash

For the first time in almost a decade, Little Britain is returning. The BBC has announced that Matt Lucas and David Walliams will be reprising their sketch show for a special Brexit-themed show on Radio 4.

Advertisement

But there’s just one problem: people really don’t want it.

At least that’s what we can gather from the reaction to the announcement on Twitter. Although some were excited to hear from characters including Dafydd, Vicky Pollard and Lou and Andy once more, the majority weren’t taken by the Little Brexit announcement.

Why are you doing this to us? — ????Spooky ????????????????y???? (@Luke_who_) October 27, 2019

Please no — // MOOT \ (@MootIreland) October 27, 2019

In fact, many voiced concerns that the show’s brand of un-politically correct humour would simply be offensive to today’s audiences.

Some also highlighted how Lucas himself had expressed such worries in 2017. “Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now,” he told Big Issue.

“Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved.”

“Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed” Matt Lucas — Martin Hearn (@WhatYear_IsThis) October 27, 2019

How much racism are you doing in this one? — Lee McVeigh (@LeeMcVeigh) October 27, 2019

What do YOU think? Will you welcome the return of Little Britain? Or are its characters too problematic to make a comeback?

Little Brexit will see the return of Walliams and Lucas, alongside narrator Tom Baker and cast members Ruth Jones and Anthony Head.

Following the announcement, Walliams shared a picture of himself, Lucas and Baker on Twitter.

We are back back back! #LittleBrexit is on @BBCRadio4 on Thursday 31st of October at 6:30pm. pic.twitter.com/Opr69XT5Gv — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 27, 2019

Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for Radio 4 comedy, said: “Matt Lucas and David Walliams are uniquely talented writers and performers as well as one of the UK’s most loved comedy duos.

“It’s a privilege to have them back on Radio 4, where Little Britain first began almost 20 years ago.”

The original Little Britain series, first aired on BBC Radio 4 before moving to BBC3 in 2003. The sketch show ran for a further four years and featured characters such as ‘only gay in the village’ Dafydd and teenage delinquent Vicky Pollard.

Advertisement

Little Brexit will air on BBC Radio 4, 6.30pm on Thursday 31st October