Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples for Halloween week

We’re getting into serious Strictly territory now, with our 11 remaining couples in competition for the Glitterball trophy.

This week sees Strictly get spooky, as our remaining duos get devilish for Halloween Week…

But who will put on a spooktacular performance on Saturday? And who will be scared off stage?

Alex and Neil – Couples’ Choice (Street/Commercial) to Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jnr

Catherine and Johannes – Cha Cha to Scared Of The Dark by Steps

Emma and Anton – Tango to Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by Bach

Emma and Aljaž – Charleston to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock

Michelle and Giovanni – Foxtrot to Addams Family by Vic Mizzy

Saffron and AJ – Jive to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic by The Police

Chris and Karen – Samba to Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys

Karim and Amy – Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat

Kelvin and Oti – Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Mike and Katya – Tango to What You Waiting For by Gwen Stefani

Will and Janette – Jive to Casper by Little Richard

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One