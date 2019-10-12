French TV comedy Call My Agent! is getting a UK remake from W1A writer

French comedy Call My Agent! has earned a cult following since it launched on Netflix in the UK – now, an English language remake is in the works.

W1A creator John Morton will write, direct and executive produce the new show.

Call My Agent!, which airs in its native France under the title Dix pour cent, follows four Parisian talent agents as they work to keep their business afloat and their clients happy following the sudden death of the agency’s founder.

The remake will transfer the story to London, with production set to begin in June 2020.

Morton, also creator and writer of Twenty Twelve and People Like Us, said: “I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience.”

Three seasons of the original Call My Agent! – created by Fanny Herrero and Dominique Besnehard, have aired in France – with all 18 episodes currently streaming on Netflix in the UK.