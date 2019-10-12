Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. French TV comedy Call My Agent! is getting a UK remake from W1A writer

French TV comedy Call My Agent! is getting a UK remake from W1A writer

The original series is streaming on Netflix in the UK

Call My Agent

French comedy Call My Agent! has earned a cult following since it launched on Netflix in the UK – now, an English language remake is in the works.

Advertisement

W1A creator John Morton will write, direct and executive produce the new show.

Call My Agent!, which airs in its native France under the title Dix pour cent, follows four Parisian talent agents as they work to keep their business afloat and their clients happy following the sudden death of the agency’s founder.

The remake will transfer the story to London, with production set to begin in June 2020.

Call My Agent
Netflix

Morton, also creator and writer of Twenty Twelve and People Like Us, said: “I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience.”

Advertisement

Three seasons of the original Call My Agent! – created by Fanny Herrero and Dominique Besnehard, have aired in France – with all 18 episodes currently streaming on Netflix in the UK.

Tags

All about Call My Agent!

Call My Agent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Riverdale Ep.302b -- T13.2020252 -- Photo Credit: Dean Buscher / © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Band of Brothers

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ Band of Brothers follow-up is heading to Apple TV+

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 14.21.44

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019

UnbelievableWorkingTitle_Season1_Episode1_00_08_49_22

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now