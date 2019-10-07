Rick and Morty finally get schwifty in season four trailer

After two long long years, Rick and Morty are finally back! The hit portal-hopping animated comedy has just released a trailer for its fourth season filled with plenty of new characters, as well as the return of some old favourites.

As well as the titular duo (both voiced by writer Justin Roiland), Mr Poopy Butthole, Revolio Clockberg Jr (AKA Gearhead), Summer, Jerry and Mr Meeseeks will all feature in the sneak peek.

The trailer also offers a glimpse at purple alien Glootie (voiced by Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi), plus a brilliant homage to Doctor Strange’s cloak of levitation.

We also know when Rick and Morty season four will hit our screens. Well, sort of. Although producers Adult Swim announced the show will be released on 10th November in the US, UK viewers will have to wait a little longer before episodes air on Channel 4. How long? The broadcaster doesn’t yet have a solid date, but RadioTimes.com understands season four instalments will be broadcast several days after the US airdate.

While the season will contain 10 episodes, Rick and Morty’s fourth run will be split in two parts, with the second half expected to air at the start of 2020.

Although new episodes follow a two-year wait, we can expect plenty more Rick and Morty in the future: the show was renewed for a massive 70 episodes by Adult Swim in 2018

In other words, Wubbalubbadubdub!

