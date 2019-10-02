News presenter Peter Sissons dies aged 77

Former news presenter and Question Time host Peter Sissons has passed away at the age of 77.

His management company confirmed the news in a statement.

“We are sad to announce that Peter Sissons, the former presenter on ITN, Channel 4 and the BBC, died peacefully last night in Maidstone Hospital, Kent,” the statement read.

“His wife and three children were with him and wish to pass on their thanks to the hospital staff, who were so caring and fought gallantly to save him to the end.”

The broadcaster joined the BBC in 1989 after stints at ITN and Channel 4, and served as host of Question Time from 1989 until 1993, and presented the Nine O’Clock News and Ten O’Clock News from 1993 until 2003. He retired in 2009.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “Peter Sissons was one of the great television figures of his time – as an interviewer, presenter and world-class journalist. During his distinguished career he was one of the most recognisable and well-respected faces of television news.

“He was always a great person to be with and to work with. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues and our thoughts are with his family.”