Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. News presenter Peter Sissons dies aged 77

News presenter Peter Sissons dies aged 77

The former Question Time host passed away in Kent on Tuesday night

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: News Broadcaster Peter Sissons poses for a portrait at the Oxford Literary Festival on April 9, 2011 in Oxford, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Former news presenter and Question Time host Peter Sissons has passed away at the age of 77.

Advertisement

His management company confirmed the news in a statement.

“We are sad to announce that Peter Sissons, the former presenter on ITN, Channel 4 and the BBC, died peacefully last night in Maidstone Hospital, Kent,” the statement read.

“His wife and three children were with him and wish to pass on their thanks to the hospital staff, who were so caring and fought gallantly to save him to the end.”

The broadcaster joined the BBC in 1989 after stints at ITN and Channel 4, and served as host of Question Time from 1989 until 1993, and presented the Nine O’Clock News and Ten O’Clock News from 1993 until 2003. He retired in 2009.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “Peter Sissons was one of the great television figures of his time – as an interviewer, presenter and world-class journalist. During his distinguished career he was one of the most recognisable and well-respected faces of television news.

Advertisement

“He was always a great person to be with and to work with. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues and our thoughts are with his family.”

Tags

All about BBC News

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: News Broadcaster Peter Sissons poses for a portrait at the Oxford Literary Festival on April 9, 2011 in Oxford, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-09-30 at 16.42.16

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 confirmed contestants – first official look at full celebrity line-up

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

manchester-by-the-sea

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video