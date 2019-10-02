Don’t Hate The Playaz is first UK TV show to have all black, all female panel

ITV2’s Don’t Hate The Playaz is to become the first UK TV show to feature an all black, all female panel.

The show, which is hosted by Jordan Stephens, pits two teams against one another in games and challenges based around hip-hop culture.

Regular team captains Maya Jama and Lady Leshurr will be joined by Sabrina Washington (Mis-Teeq) and comedian London Hughes, and rapper Ms Banks and Sophie Duker respectively on Wednesday night (2nd October).

“Today we make TV history with nothing but melanin on your screens!” Lady Leshurr tweeted. “A whole panel of black women ft special guest MS Banks. It’s gonna be a mad one.”

Today we make TV history with nothing BUT melanin on your screens!!! A whole panel of black women ft special guest @MsBanks! It’s gonna be a mad 1 ???????????? make sure you lock in 10pm @DontHatePlayaz #DontHateThePlayaz pic.twitter.com/oQP6OLlGXy — IG: IMLADYLESHURR (@LadyLeshurr) October 2, 2019

The panel show is currently in its seven-episode second season on ITV2, following a successful run in 2018.

Don’t Hate The Playaz airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on ITV2