Who is taking part in The X Factor Celebrity?

The X Factor is back with a brand new look for 2019.

Advertisement

Instead of our usual gaggle of wannabes auditioning up and down the country in a bid to impress Simon Cowell and co, it’s now time for the celebrities to face the music.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And Cowell is taking the celebrity spin-off version just as seriously as he would the civilian edition, reportedly putting £3 million aside for finding big celebs, and offering the winner a serious record deal.

“Simon knows that getting the right stars to enter is the key to its success, so to make that more appealing he’s decided to put a proper record deal with Syco on the table for the winner — with serious money behind it,” an insider told The Sun. “It’s a proper competition and they want people who can really sing but who are big personalities too.”

So which celebrities will be hoping to hit the right notes? We’ve got all your rumours right here…

The line-up so far…

15 celebrities are ready to face the music, say hello to The X Factor: Celebrity… #XFactor #XFactorCelebrity pic.twitter.com/JTNzePUVEa — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 21, 2019

While no names are officially confirmed in this brand new teaser trailer, we can make a fair stab at the 15 masked celebs:

The reality TV star – Megan McKenna: While the show claims to have celebrities not known for their singing, Megan McKenna has previously released a country-based single, and has travelled to Nashville to fine-tune her vocal talents.

The actor – Kevin McHale: We’re not as sure about this one, but the former Glee star has previously been rumoured, so he may fit the bill.

The journalist – Martin Bashir: According to MailOnline, the journalist, who previously interviewed Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, is the surprise star of this year’s show. “Bashir is a natural performer and has surprised everyone with a strong singing voice,” a source said.

The talk show host – Ricki Lake: The Mirror revealed that the former talk show host will be picking up the mic once again, only to show off a different side to her voice.

The sports stars – Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis: With Foden having previously missed a day’s training to audition for Pop Idol, Evans previously being in a boy band and Davis having studied music and performing arts, these rugby boys may surprise us by showing their secret singing side…

The actress – Victoria Ekanoye: Claiming that singing was her first love, the former Coronation Street star bowed out of the soap at the start of the year – could she win a place in our hearts with her surprising singing voice?

The Islanders – Eyal, Wes, Samira and Zara: With Samira’s previous West End experience, Eyal’s time in a boyband, Wes’s smooth dance moves and Zara’s general good looks and charm, could the Love Island series 4 contestants pose a quadruple threat?

The footballing legend and actor – Vinnie Jones: The footie hardman, who previously played for Chelsea and captained the Welsh side, turned this hand to acting following his successful career. Having previously starred in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, will his singing voice be as impressive as his football and acting skills?

The quiz champion – Jenny Ryan: Best known as The Vixen on The Chase, Jenny is hoping to prove she’s more than just a brainbox. “Am I good enough? This is the ultimate test,” she says in the trailer.

The model and actress – Hayley Hasselhoff: The daughter of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach is thought to be making her debut on the talent show, describing this as “her big shot.”

The film star – Olivia Olson: You may recognise Olivia from Love Actually, the little kid who stunned her school with her powerful singing voice at the nativity. Will her voice still be a knockout?

The social media stars – Max and Harvey: Having risen to fame on social media app Musical.ly, Max and Harvey are giving X Factor Celebrity a try, according to the Mirror. The pair’s significant following saw them land their very own CBBC show, but will X Factor Celebrity see them land a record contract?

The soap star – Jonny Labey: The soap star, who played Paul Coker in EastEnders, has previously been rumoured for the show. As a nod to his former character, Jonny walks past a pub called The Queen Vic in the trailer.

The influencers: According to reports, a Latin American girl group, with a combined total of 10 million followers, are hoping to impress Cowell and co.

The pro-dancer and actor – Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards: The close pals are teaming up to take on the judges in an attempt to win the competition.

Read more rumours and hints below…

Jonny Labey

Soap fans may recognise Jonny Labey as Paul Coker from EastEnders, who played Ben Mitchell’s late love interest. Others may recognise him as the winner of ITV’s short-lived celebrity dance competition Dance Dance Dance in 2017.

It seems that our man Jonny is multi-talented, having reportedly impressed bosses with his audition while in Los Angeles.

“Jonny has really impressed the panel with his vocal ability,” a source told the Daily Star. “They weren’t expecting him to be as good as he is. Everyone working on the show is saying he’ll be one to watch.”

“The public know him for his acting, but this will be his chance to show he can sing too”.

Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards

After his dramatic axing from Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, Brendan Cole has found himself at a loose end – and is now turning his hand to singing instead, perhaps in a bid to annoy his former bosses at the BBC.

ITV bosses are keen to sign the former Strictly rebel, as his outbursts and clawbacks made him TV gold during his time on the BBC ballroom show.

“Brendan is a big character and the bosses are sure that he will be a big draw for their audience,” an insider told The Sun.

“His Strictly fans aside, they are expecting people to tune in to see how his singing compares to his dancing.”

The source continued: “For Brendan’s part, he’s excited about the prospect of a new challenge. It’s also not lost on him that appearing on a rival channel in a big prime time slot is a bit of a two fingers up at his old bosses at the BBC.”

Brendan has showcased his fairly ropey vocals before, having taken part in the BBC’s long-forgotten Just the Two of Us in 2007, where he duetted with soul singer Beverley Knight (and managed to place second).

But luckily for Brendan (and for our eardrums), he’s not alone, as he’s teamed up with Holby City star and long-time friend Jeremy Edwards to make a “supergroup” (and we use that term in the loosest possible manner).

“Initially it started out as a bit of a novelty idea but they’re really enjoying it and have started to feel pretty optimistic about making a mark on the show,” an insider said.

Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan

We don’t see much of what the Chasers are really like beyond the quizzing realm, but they are notably more popular when they’re outside The Chase – with Anne Hegerty winning a new legion of fans after she appeared on I’m a Celeb last year.

Jenny Ryan, who plays the fiery Vixen on the popular ITV quiz, is thought to be debuting her secret singing talents after reportedly signing for Celebrity X Factor.

You can catch a snippet of Ryan in action in this clip from Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

“If people are surprised by the name, they’ll be even more taken aback by just how good Jenny’s voice is,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“She might just turn out to be the dark horse of Celebrity X Factor.”

Olivia Olson

You may not instantly recognise the name, but you’ll definitely recognise the voice; Olson was the young girl who belted out All I Want for Christmas is You in 2003’s Christmas classic Love Actually.

Now fifteen years older, the former child star has reportedly signed up for the Celebrity X Factor to wow us with her voice once more.

“Bosses wanted to vary the line-up with a mixture of celebrities and thought Olivia would be a great shout. They have been in talks with her and it’s looking likely she will sign up for the show,” insiders told The Sun.

“She has a fantastic voice and as soon as the clip from Love Actually is shown, people will instantly recognise her.”

Olson is no stranger to singing, having released her own EP in 2013 and regularly posting on her YouTube channel.

David Walliams

Simon Cowell has been vocal about how much he’d like fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams to take part in the show – and it appears Walliams is up for the new challenge.

Jokingly telling RadioTimes.com at the Bafta TV awards that he’d “love to kill the X Factor format forever”, he added, “I’ve mentioned it to [Simon]. I cannot sing a note, so I’d fit in very well. It would be fun.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen but I would love to be on it. I’ve always loved The X Factor. I got to be on it last year with Robbie Williams at Judges’ Houses so I would love to be on that stage, doing a duet with Wagner.”

Love Island supergroup

When we heard Love Island’s Eyal Booker was forming a supergroup with other Islanders from series four, we thought, “rah”.

“Smell my beads” Eyal, who previously performed in long-forgotten pop group EverYoung, is reportedly teaming up with Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Zara McDermott to form a supergroup who hope to take Celebrity X Factor by storm.

“Show boss Simon Cowell has long-admired Love Island and its pulling power. So when the idea of a Love Island supergroup was raised he thought it was great,” said an insider to The Sun.

“They’re not signed yet, but the four have been discussing songs and how they’d approach the show, so it looks very likely. They’re all confident that they can hold a tune.”

Megan McKenna

The former TOWIE star turned country music crooner was one of the first names initially in the mix for Celebrity X Factor.

It wouldn’t be the first time McKenna performed in front of Cowell and co, having originally tried out for Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 as part of “Harmony” – a two-piece girl group that made it to the semi-finals.

She then tried out for the X Factor in 2014 and 2015, but was eliminated at bootcamp.

However, McKenna is coy about whether she’s signed up, saying on ITV’s Loose Women. “I’d seen [the rumours] as well. I mean, I love that show. But I don’t know anything about that. But I do love that show, it’s amazing.”

Vinnie Jones

We wouldn’t be too surprised if Jones signed on, after all the TV hardman and former footballer released a solo album, Respect, in 2002.

In fact, the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star even appeared on Top of The Pops that same year.

Rugby Supergroup – Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis

Fun fact: Thom, a former Scottish rugby union star, used to be in a band called (disastrously) Twen2y4se7en, which supported the likes of Peter Andre and Westlife.

Combine Thom with Foden – nicknamed “pop idol” for missing a day’s training to audition for the ITV talent contest – and Davis, who studied at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in Bristol, and you get a very strong group.

And that’s what we’re set to see on screen, according to The Mirror.

Kevin McHale

Glee star McHale is no stranger to grabbing the mic having played Artie Abrams in the hit musical drama from 2009 to 2015. The US star has signed up to put his talents to the test on the upcoming celeb contest, according to The Sun.

Advertisement

McHale’s credentials also include boyband NLT (Not Like Them), as well as a solo career which saw him drop single Help Me Now in April 2019.