Here's everything you need to know about the budding singer:

Meet Hayley Hasselhoff

Age: 27

Job: Actress, model

More like this

Twitter: @HHASSELHOFF

Instagram: hhasselhoff

The X Factor category: Unders

Where you might have seen Hayley Hasselhoff

Most people’s first look at Hayley was in 2009 behind-the-scenes series Meet the Hasselhoffs. She’s since earned some recognition of her own for her portrayal of Amber in the short-lived ABC drama Huge (2010). She’s not acted much since then, instead mostly appearing in various reality and talk shows alongside her sister Taylor-Ann, including The Hasselhoffs and Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2011.

She later formed a team with David and Taylor-Ann for an episode of Chris Moyles’ Quiz Night which saw her go up against the likes of Keith Lemon and Christine Lampard.

After a few fairly-inactive years, she made her first of a few of appearances on Go Curvy, hosted by Sherry Lee Meredith. In 2017, she appeared on Celebrity Showmance in which she was paired with Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie and was tasked with convincing the public of their so-called relationship by quite literally any means necessary.

Brits will have also noticed her popping up on a number of This Morning episodes this year.

Can she sing?

She and her sister attempted to launch a group called Bella Vida, providing vocals to a track called Masquerade on the party version of her father’s 2011 album A Real Good Feeling before releasing their own single Kiss Kiss Me Bang Bang a few months later.

An ambitious singer, in the past she’d hoped to tour with Bella Vida but other commitments including her sister Taylor-Ann attending university meant the group had to squeeze in recording time if they wanted to produce an album. Music has also taken a backseat over plans to pursue an acting career.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity is on ITV, Saturday at 8:35pm