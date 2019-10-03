Meet Victoria Ekanoye…

Age: 36

Job: Actor

Twitter: @VictoriaEkanoye

Instagram: @victoriaekanoye

X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Victoria Ekanoye before?

Ekanoye’s most prominent television role to date has been in ITV’s long-running soap Coronation Street, joining as Angie Appleton in 2017.

While on the soap, Angie (like most Weatherfield residents) had a tough time - facing post-natal depression, a drunken affair and a divorce after discovering her husband Jude had been lying to her for the bulk of their relationship.

Angie decided to leave the street in the back of a black cab at the start of 2019.

Ekanoye’s other TV roles include playing Rachel, dominatrix and confidant to Elizabeth Hurley’s Queen Helena, in The Royals – the camp American TV soap focusing on a fictional royal family.

Can Victoria Ekanoye sing?

With her experience on the West End stage, it’s safe to assume Ekanoye has an impressive set of pipes on her.

Having starred in The Blues Bothers and played Queen Sarabi in the Lion King, Ekanoye is set to blow Cowell away.

The X Factor: Celebrity launches Saturday 12th October on ITV