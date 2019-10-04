While some of the celebrities in question have fairly established music careers already (*cough cough Megan McKenna*), there are some other, genuinely surprising celebs among the line-up (including journalist Martin Bashir).

Here’s all you need to know our Love Island supergroup ‘The Islanders’ who will be trying their luck in front of Simon Cowell and co.

Meet The Islanders

Age:

Wes – 21

Samira – 22

Zara – 22

Eyal – 24

Famous for: Appearing on Love Island series four

Twitter: @WesNelsonUk

@MightySamira

(Eyal and Zara don’t have Twitter)

Instagram:

@wes.nelson

@samiramighty

@zara_mcdermott

@eyalbooker

X Factor category: Groups

Where have I seen The Islanders before?

Love Island series four, obviously (the series that Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won, for those of you who don’t remember). Wes placed fourth overall, famously coupling up with Megan Barton-Hanson after mugging off former partner Laura Anderson.

Megan and Wes come 4th place on Love Island

Samira Mighty decided to quit the villa to pursue a romance with Frankie Foster (which didn’t last too long outside the show, after he cheated on her during a night out).

Zara McDermott was voted out of the villa by the boys fairly early on in the series, which put a spanner in the works with her relationship with villa bad boy Adam. While he briefly had his head turned, the two then dated for six months once he was voted out the show.

Adam Zara Love Island (YouTube)

And Eyal ‘smell my beads’ Booker was voted out with Zara at the same time, after a brief dalliance with Megan.

Love Island episode 8 2018 (ITV)

Since leaving the villa (and all subsequently breaking up with their partners), Wes has gone on to place second in Dancing on Ice, Eyal joined other Love Island alumni in Celebs Go Dating and then tried his luck with animals in Channel 5’s Celebs on the Farm. Zara has now started dating Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, while Samira has appeared on panel shows such as CelebAbility.

Can The Islanders actually sing?

You’d be surprised to hear that, actually, yes, there’s more to them than getting hot and heavy on TV.

Of the group, Eyal's vocal ability is best known, with the star previously appeared in short-lived band EverYoung. (Watch their video below and try not to cringe.)

Samira also has ample stage experience, having previously appeared in West End musicals Mamma Mia! and Dreamgirls before quitting the theatre scene.

Wes is a bit of an anomaly – while he has impressed us with his smooth moves, his vocal ability still remains a mystery. However, there must be some talent there, with Wes having previously spoken to Brian McFadden's record label.

“Performing is so enjoyable and I see why everyone loves it now. I sang on Love Island but producers never showed it because of copyright reasons. We were singing all the time,” he told The Sun. “I would do R&B and pop.”

Zara has previously posted snippets of her singing on Instagram – and while she may not have had any real experience, she may actually be the most impressive of the bunch….

The X Factor: Celebrity launches Saturday 12th October on ITV