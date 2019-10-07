While the show claims to have found celebrities without much singing experience (honestly, tell that to Megan McKenna), there are some genuine surprises in the mix – including Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards who have formed imaginatively-named ‘supergroup’ Cole and Edwards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the twosome…

Meet Cole and Edwards

Age:

Brendan Cole - 43

Jeremy Edwards – 48

Famous for:

Cole appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for 15 series

Edwards is best known for his acting roles in Hollyoaks and Holby City

Twitter:

@BrendanCole

@jqedwards

Instagram:

@brendancoleinsta

@jq_edwards

X Factor category: Groups

Where have I seen Cole and Edwards before?

We’re more used to seeing Cole over on BBC One on a Saturday night, with the dancer having made himself a household name on Strictly Come Dancing.

Having won the debut series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky back in 2004, Cole was a hot favourite amongst viewers thanks to his ballsy antics which saw him regularly argue with the panel. He tearfully left the show after the 2017 series – which reportedly spurred him on to sign up for the X Factor.

“Brendan is a big character and the bosses are sure that he will be a big draw for their audience," an insider told The Sun.

“His Strictly fans aside, they are expecting people to tune in to see how his singing compares to his dancing."

The source continued: "For Brendan’s part, he’s excited about the prospect of a new challenge. It’s also not lost on him that appearing on a rival channel in a big prime time slot is a bit of a two fingers up at his old bosses at the BBC."

In addition to Strictly, Cole also appeared on the very early series of Love Island, back when it was populated by celebrities, coming runner-up in 2006.

Edwards is best-known for playing Kurt Benson in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, a part he played for four years before playing Danny Shaughnessy in BBC hospital drama Holby City, leaving that show in 2003.

He also appeared in the third edition of Celebrity Big Brother, where he placed fourth behind eventual winner, Happy Monday’s Bez.

How do Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards know each other?

The two have been friends for years, reportedly applying for the X Factor together in a light-hearted manner.

“Initially it started out as a bit of a novelty idea but they're really enjoying it and have started to feel pretty optimistic about making a mark on the show,” a source said.

“They've already filmed their first scenes, so there's no going back - but Strictly probably won't be too impressed when they find out Brendan has jumped on board with their biggest rival after all those years.”

Do Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards have any singing experience?

While Edwards’ dulcet tones are yet to be uncovered, Cole is less of a stranger to singing on stage, having previously appeared on BBC One’s long-forgotten Just the Two of Us, the vocal equivalent of Strictly.

He performed a fairly ropey vocal alongside singing mentor Beverley Knight.

Watch and weep...

The X Factor: Celebrity continues Saturdays on ITV