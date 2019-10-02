Job: Professional quizzer

Twitter: @jenlion

The X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Jenny Ryan before?

Probably crushing the dreams of contestants on The Chase, as she breezes through Bradley Walsh’s questions. You may have also spotted her being a clever clogs on University Challenge and Mastermind.

Behind the scenes, Ryan’s also worked on The Weakest Link and QI as a researcher and writer. So, probably the best person to ask what the difference is between glissando and vibrato.

Can Jenny Ryan sing?

It certainly seems that way – years spent doing karaoke in Bolton doesn’t immediately suggest that we’re looking at the next Adele, but there’s evidence that Ryan can hold a tune. Appropriately enough, this evidence comes from an impromptu rendition of ‘Making Your Mind Up’ on The Chase, which is a sentence we never expected to type.

But it doesn't end there – Ryan sings and plays ukulele with the band Nanukes of the North.

Ryan has also showcased her singing talent on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, with one ‘TV insider’ telling The Sun, “If people are surprised by the name, they’ll be even more taken aback by just how good Jenny’s voice is. She might just turn out to be the dark horse of Celebrity X Factor.”