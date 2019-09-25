Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out breaks viewing record for BBC Three

Jesy Nelson’s documentary delving into the impact of cyber-bullying has broken BBC3 records, the broadcaster has announced.

The Little Mix star’s show, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out – which focused on her experiences of online abuse since appearing on The X Factor in 2011 – has become the channel’s most-watched factual title since its online move in 2016.

The BBC has also revealed the show was the top programme on BBC iPlayer in the week of release, achieving 1.87 million requests within seven days, with 64 per cent of those coming from 16-34-year-olds.

Also airing on BBC One on Thursday 12th September, Odd One Out drew in 3.3 million viewers (consolidated figures). This means the documentary is the most popular show for 16-34-year-olds on BBC One in peak time this year.

The shocking inside story of one of Britain’s most famous pop stars: Jesy Nelson is ready to tell her story. Coming to BBC Three and at 9pm on BBC One September 12th. pic.twitter.com/bBRGmDdmyh — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 29, 2019

“This was such an important, brave film, which fully deserves to be the top factual title on BBC3,” said Fiona Campbell, channel controller. “Bringing this to so many people was a huge team effort which ensured the film had high visibility and was talked about in key channels for youth audiences in the lead up to broadcast.”

After Odd One Out was first aired, viewers – including filmmaker Stacey Dooley – praised the documentary and called for it to be shown in schools.

My god, this doc. Jesy, you a total star. ✨ To everyone who consistently digs out other people online, your behaviour has such serious consequences. We all need to make a conscious effort to just be a bit kinder. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) September 12, 2019

Wow #OddOneOut was heartbreaking but amazing! I think this should be shown in all schools and colleges around the world ???? .. Jesy you should be so proud of yourself ???? — Georgia Kousoulou (@MissGeorgiakx) September 12, 2019

This Jesy Nelson documentary needs to be shown in every single school and college up and down the country to show that words can break even the most strongest looking people and ruin so many lives. Just be kind. ???????? #OddOneOut #LittleMix #JesyNelson pic.twitter.com/GGSzVplpUY — Joe (@JoeSaunders) September 12, 2019

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer