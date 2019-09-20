Who is Cheryl Hole? Meet the Gals Aloud dancer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen

No points for guessing who RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Cheryl Hole bases her act on. Although hailing from Essex, the queen mirrors herself on the Geordie singer and Greatest Dancer star Cheryl Cole.

“Cheryl has inspired so much of my life,” Hole explains. “I’m also in a Girls Aloud drag tribute group called ‘Gals Aloud’ and I play Cheryl for obvious reasons.”

What does the real Cheryl think about her drag queen tribute act? We’ll find out on this year’s show, with the singer confirmed as one of Drag Race’s guest judges

Want to know more? Get the low down on Cheryl Hole – one of this year’s 10 queens competing in RuPauls’ Drag Race UK – below.

Cheryl Hole: the key facts

Age: 25

From: Essex

Instagram: @cherylholequeen

Twitter: @CherylHoleQueen

Strengths: Dancing – she’s even got a degree in it! “I’m known for my dance moves, death drops and pure entertainment, and that’s what you want from a drag queen isn’t it?”

Weaknesses: Dress-making. “I am not known as a seamstress,” she says. “I will put my best hand through that sewing machine but don’t expecting couture gowns from me, darling.”

Who is Cheryl Hole?

An Essex girl born and bred, Cheryl says her style is “glamour with a touch of showgirl”.

“Everything’s got a bling, a touch of vajazzle but a real girl at heart,” she explains. “I like to play up the Essex stereotype and really incorporate that into my drag.”

She’s also previously described herself as “The Gemma Collins of drag”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cheryl Hole on TV. In 2018, the queen appeared on BBC Breakfast to chat drag with Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.

Even if Cheryl finds herself in the bottom two after a task, the queen still thinks she’ll stand a great chance in the dreaded lip sync. “I am a lip sync assassin and I’d like to see any of these girls try and out lip-sync me as this is what I do.

“I’m quite well known for my death drop and dancing skills so girl you better watch out as I’m gonna bring the exclamation mark of the dance moves to the dance floor!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

The drag queen competition will start its engines in October, with episodes set to (death) drop on BBC iPlayer.

The show will see ten queens – including Cheryl Hole – competing for the title of the next British Drag Superstar.

Like the US version, RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage will be critiquing the queens. They’ll be joined by rotating judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton, alongside a selection of guest stars each week.