Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Four? Fourth contestant to go revealed

It was a first for the Bake Off tent this week as the bakers took on Dairy Week – seeing our hopefuls tackle a “dairy cake” signature, fall flat at one of the most “awful” technicals ever, and give mishti (Indian milk sweets) a try for the showstopper.

While three of our bakers had a fairly strong week, the standards overall didn’t impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith – with Paul even going as far to say “everyone” was in danger of leaving the tent.

But who was unfortunately intolerant to Dairy Week?

Who left The Great British Bake Off?

Sadly for biker Phil, his time in the tent was up after Paul Hollywood deemed his dairy-themed bakes as “too boring and too simple”.

However, Phil didn’t seemed too surprised with the result, and called his fellow bakers an “incredible bunch of people.”

Next week, our hopefuls will have to navigate through a 1920’s theme.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4