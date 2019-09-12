Netflix is goin’ down to South Park, gonna have themselves a time.

The streaming service has announced subscribers in the UK will be able to watch the hit US animated show this month.

From Friday 27th September, the platform will host seasons one and 18 to 21 of the Trey Parker and Matt Stone created comedy, plus “top episodes” – a collection of “critically acclaimed episodes, fan favourites, and others chosen by the creators”.

Oh my god, they k̶i̶l̶l̶e̶d̶ ̶K̶e̶n̶n̶y̶ put South Park on Netflix.

– Seasons 18-21

– A collection of ~top episodes~ which includes critically acclaimed episodes, fan favourites, and others chosen by the creators. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 12, 2019

Although Netflix hasn’t announced exactly which South Park instalments will appear in the “top episodes” compilation, they assured fans on Twitter “there’s plenty!”

The show’s 1999 spin-off movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, is available to watch on Netflix UK now.

Don’t have Netflix? No worries, Amazon Prime Video recently announced they’ve added 21 seasons of South Park to their service.

Some things you might find if you head on down to Prime Video today: – Friendly faces everywhere

– Humble folks without temptation

– Ample parking day or night

– People shouting ""HOWDY NEIGHBOUR"" (yes, we just added 21 whole seasons of @SouthPark) — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 11, 2019

Starting in August 1997, 22 seasons of South Park have now aired, with a 23rd starting in the US later this month.

The acclaimed comedy follows the (often explicit) exploits of four schoolboys – Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny – in the titular Colorado town. Known for its dark humour and profanity, we do not recommend watching it with your gran.

South Park is coming to Netflix UK on 27th September