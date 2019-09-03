Who is Helena Garcia from The Great British Bake Off? Meet the Spanish-born 2019 contestant
Helena wants to take the judges around the World with her bakes on Bake Off 2019
Helena is ready to show off the skills her Grandmother taught her in this year’s season of The Great British Bake Off.
Spanish-born but Yorkshire-bred, Helena will present the judges with flavours from all the places she has lived in.
She’s one of 13 contestants baking for the prize in the 10th series.
Helena Garcia: Key facts
Name: Helena Garcia
Age: 40
From: born in Spain, now lives in Leeds
Occupation: Online project manager
Twitter: @Helenagarciafp
Instagram: @helenagarciafp
Who is Helena Garcia?
Helena was born in Ceuta (an independent Spanish city in north Africa) and raised in Lanzarote. She studied in mainland Spain before moving first to Las Vegas, where she lived with a Mormon family, and then Leeds, where she now lives.
Her bakes are packed with flavours from all the places she has lived in: pumpkin, pecans, maple and cinnamon from the US, and almond and paprika form Spain.
And viewers will no doubt see her passion for all things Halloween in her creations.
“I was literally numb on the first day, I couldn’t take it all in, really. It was such a blur, and it hit me afterwards that I had made it into the Tent,” said Helena.
“I won a baking competition at work and that gave me the confidence to apply. Although when I learned that I had got in I had a bit of a confidence crisis thinking, can I possibly be good enough?”
She continued: “I don’t think they will be that surprised as they know how much I have wanted to be a baker in the tent.”
What time is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?
Tuesday nights are dedicated to GBBO. We will follow the bakers as they compete in the tent from 8pm on Channel 4 each week.
Thirteen bakers face off during 10 weeks of competitions, including a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist.
Last year’s edition saw Rahul Mandal take home the crown, beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a neck and neck finale.