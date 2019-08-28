Naomie Harris to star with Jude Law in new Sky/HBO drama The Third Day

James Bond star Naomie Harris is set to join forces with Jude Law for a new Sky/HBO mystery drama series.

Called The Third Day, the show will follow the story of a peculiar island off the British coast, a land where its inhabitants are determined to preserve their traditions at any cost.

Although told across six-parts, Sky says the limited series will be split across two distinctive parts, the first of which, Summer, sees a man called Sam (played by Law) drawn to the island.

The second half of the story, called Winter, will follow a strong-willed outsider named Helen (played by Harris) who comes to the island seeking answers. However, her arrival sparks a “fractious battle to decide its fate”.

Penned by Dennis Kelly, the writer behind Utopia and Pulling, The Third Eye will be helmed by BAFTA-winning directors Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown) and Marc Munden (National Treasure)

The six-part limited series will air in the UK and Ireland next year on Sky Atlantic and on streaming service NOW TV.

Alongside The Third Day, Harris is also set to star in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, reprising her role of Eve Moneypenny.