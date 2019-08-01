Channel 4 confirms One Born Every Minute has been cancelled

We won’t be seeing a special delivery of One Born Every Minute this year, with the series having now been cancelled.

A spokesperson from Channel 4 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that “One Born Every Minute won’t be returning.”

When the show first launched in 2010, it was regularly pulling in five million viewers – with several international versions also commissioned off the British series’ success.

The series landed a BAFTA after its first outing for Best Factual Series, and was nominated in the same category in 2011.

However, after nine series, viewer fatigue had set in, with only 600,000 viewers remaining to see the wonders of childbirth when it was last broadcast in May 2018.

Channel 4 has since commissioned a new series of documentaries for 2019, including The Decision, which observes the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust as it treats patients struggling with their mental health.

Other documentaries include Inside Missguided, a look at the hugely successful online fashion brand, and the return of Born to Be Different – a long-running series following the lives of six children each born with a disability.