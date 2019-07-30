Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019? And who will get that all-important first “TEN!” from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and new recruit Motsi Mabuse?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Emma Barton

The EastEnders actress was reportedly willing to quit her role in the BBC soap to focus her attention on Strictly, although there are believed to be plans to write her character out of the show for a few months instead.

Barton – who plays Honey Mitchell on Albert Square – has a musical background, starring as Roxie Hart in a touring production of Chicago, and will be hoping to emulate the success of her co-stars, many of whom reached the latter stages of the BBC dance contest.

Dev Griffin

The Radio 1 DJ has reportedly signed up for Strictly. Best known for hosting a weekend afternoon slot on the radio station, the 34-year-old is no stranger to reality TV, previously taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity MasterChef where he was beaten by Angelica Bell in the final.

A source told The Sun that Strictly bosses were hoping he will pull in a youthful radio audience, much like they did with last year’s signing Vick Hope. “No one had really heard of her before Strictly last year and they seemed to warm to her.

“They’re hoping Dev’s personality will make him a household name.”

Anneka Rice

TV presenter Anneka Rice is the latest name reported to have signed for Strictly.

Bosses are thought to have approached Rice, who became a household name for her 90s quiz show Challenge Anneka, for the 2018 series.

“Strictly believe they’ve made a top signing in Anneka,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s a TV institution and a familiar face to viewers who’ll be rooting for her. Anneka is in great shape and can’t wait to strut her stuff.”

Jamie Laing

Despite a reported “ban” on reality stars, Made in Chelsea favourite Jamie Laing is thought to be Strictly’s first official signing.

The 30-year-old has previously done the rounds on reality shows, having appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Hunted.

“It is a surprising U-turn from the BBC and Strictly,” a source told The Sun.

“They said previously that low-rent reality stars like Jamie would not be allowed on the show but things now seem to have changed.”

The insider continued: “There’s only so many famous faces out there so clearly they have decided enough is enough and have had to retreat a bit in order to get enough celebs for this year.”

Mrs Hinch

Instagram’s Queen of Clean Mrs Hinch (real name Sophie Hinchliffe) is reportedly looking to clean up on the dance floor this year.

Bosses are reportedly more interested in signing up social media influencers after Joe Sugg’s success on the show last year, and with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Mrs Hinch looks like a safe bet.

“The country is obsessed with Mrs Hinch… she has a great personality and is super-glamorous, too, so [she] would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“[The producers] are keen to keep the show current, and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe.”

Jodie Comer

Strictly bosses are reportedly desperate to sign Killing Eve star Comer, who raised eyebrows last year when she was spotted sitting in the audience.

While we’d love to see Villanelle take on Craig Revel-Horwood, Comer herself is less keen to take to the floor.

She joked to The Sun: “They were like, ‘Maybe next year, Jodie?’ I was like, ‘Mmm, no, I don’t think so!

“I’d embarrass me, definitely!”

Chris Evans

A whole nine months before the show was due back on air, Radio DJ Chris Evans revealed he had “said yes” to Strictly 2019.

“I have said yes,” he told The One Show on BBC1. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now.”

However, Evans hadn’t yet signed a contract, and joked that he had agreed to Strictly “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”.

When host Alex Jones offered to go with her, Evans said: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I’ll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans, who admitted that rhythm is “not really” his natural forte, revealed he had discussed taking part in Strictly with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace.

“We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t,” he said.

Yet it appears that since this initial announcement, Evans has had a change of heart. The radio presenter has reportedly pulled out.

“Chris had been thinking and talking about doing Strictly but in the end it won’t happen in 2019,” an insider told The Mirror.

Alex Scott

Having previously won the Sports Relief version of the show in 2018, Scott told Radio Times that she’s more than up for giving the full series a go later this year.

“It’s no secret that I love dancing and music,” she said. “Everyone’s known for years and years that’s the show I’d really love to do. So if they come knocking, then definitely.”

Michelle Visage

The RuPaul’s Drag Race regular is reportedly one of the first to sign on the dotted line for Strictly season, with the judge approached by casting agents in a bid to attract a younger, more millennial audience.

“This is a very strategic signing from the BBC as Michelle has a huge following, especially in the gay community,” a Strictly source told The Sun. “Since she is know as the fiery judge on Drag Race producers are pre-empting her clapping back at any of the harsh comments from the Strictly panel, which will make great TV.”

Catherine Tyldesley

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley could be heading to the dance floor this year, with a source telling The Sun: “Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan ­following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition.”

The actress previously dropped a huge hint that she could turn up on Strictly, having told Hello!: “I’m such a fan. At some point I would love to do it.

“I can’t dance and have never had the confidence. I usually only hit the dance floor after a couple of drinks.

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. It’s an amazing skill to have. So I might pop up at some point.”

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s bandmates might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry!) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Advertisement

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?