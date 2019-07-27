Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions releases first teaser

Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens later this year – but with a twist. Instead of welcoming unknowns onto the stage, the talent show will invite back some familiar faces to compete in a special ‘champions’ contest.

Previous contestants believed to be taking part include father-and-son dance duo Stavros Flatley and the stakes are higher, with Simon Cowell announcing he is doubling the prize money to £100,000.

Filming is taking place right now and the team are back together, with Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel and Ant & Dec fronting the show…

And to mark the start of auditions, Britain’s Got Talent has released a brief teaser, introducing a few of the acts expected to be seen back on stage – including 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions is due to air this autumn, going up against BBC1 giant Strictly Come Dancing, and follows the success of America’s Got Talent: The Champions which aired in the States earlier this year and featured the likes of Susan Boyle and Paul Potts.