But we’ve now got our very own 'Olympics of talent', with some familiar faces getting judged once more by Simon Cowell and co.

So who can we expect to see? Here’s the list of confirmed acts, updated as we get them.

Richard Jones (OUT)

The magic act, who won Britain's Got Talent series 10, made an emotional return to the stage, after learning the veteran he had worked with for his original Britain's Got Talent performance had died last year.

While he was a huge fan-favourite, Jones just missed progressing to the live finals.

Mayyas (OUT)

The incredible female-dance group first wowed in the Middle Eastern's Arab's Got Talent, winning the golden buzzer in series six.

Dr Arch Junior (OUT)

The world's youngest DJ, who won South Africa's Got Talent, may have raised the roof and brought the house down at Wembley - but failed to make it through to the live shows.

Jack Carroll (OUT)

Jack's done a hell of a lot of growing up since we last saw him on Britain's Got Talent series 7 (he lost out to performance group Attraction during the live shows) - but he hasn't lost the same cheeky sense of humour - with the comedian joking about Alesha Dixon having botox, which she denied.

Paddy and Nicko

The saucy salsa duo reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent series 8 - and now are in with a real shot of winning Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after David Walliams pressed his golden buzzer for them.

Richard and Adam (OUT)

They may not have been the winners of Britain's Got Talent series 7 (again, that was Attraction), but Richard and Adam are one of BGT's most memorable acts - for all the wrong reasons.

The talented opera singing duo's final performance was infamously interrupted by an errant musician who ran out on stage and threw eggs at the judges - before being hauled off stage.

The Fire (OUT)

The hip-hop dance crew hail from Holland's Got Talent, having won the ninth series of the Dutch edition of the show.

Darcy Oake

The Britain's Got Talent series eight finalist was willing to literally put his life on the line as he broke out of an exploding box in less than a minute. The illusionist's attempts saw him put straight through to the live final

Cristina Ramos (OUT)

The first winner of Got Talent Espana belted out a rock ballad for Wembley - but failed to progress further in the competition.

Alexandr Magala

The sword-swallower won Russia's Got Talent in 2014. After being eliminated in the quarter-finals of America's Got Talent: The Champions, will Alexandr be able to impress Cowell and co, plus the studio audience, to actually make it through to the finals?

Twist and Pulse

The street-dancing duo made the final in series 4 of BGT - could they finally take the crown in the Champions edition of the show?

Collabro

The 2014 winners are back to try their luck again against talent from the rest of the world.

100 Voices of Gospel (OUT)

Making their way to the Wembley Stage for their second attempt at the top prize, fans will remember 100 Voices of Gospel wowed the judges in 2016 with their rousing gospel singing – seeing them sail straight through to the final before ultimately losing out to magician Richard Jones.

Lost Voice Guy (OUT)

The comedian made history when he won the show in 2018 as the first ever comedy act to do so.

While he’s performed on BBC Radio 4 and shown his comedy stylings to royalty in the Variety Performance, Lost Voice Guy has not had such luck Stateside, after being eliminated in the preliminaries of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

MerseyGirls

BGT fans will recognise MerseyGirls from the 2017 edition of the show, after they won Dixon’s golden buzzer.

The dance troupe’s performance was made all the more poignant after their lead performer, Julia Carlile, explained she suffered from scoliosis, a condition which causes the spine to twist and curve out of shape.

After coming fourth, Cowell paid £175,000 for the life-changing back surgery, which has enabled her to keep dancing. Will they impress once more on the spin-off show?

Gao and Liu (OUT)

You may remember acrobatic duo Gao and Liu, who wowed the judges in the 2017 series of Britain’s Got Talent thanks to their spellbinding routine.

While they were dead-certs to reach the final, they were unfortunately cut from the live semis, reportedly due to immigration issues.

However, these two are no strangers to the stage, with Gao and Liu reaching the semi-finals of the 2015 edition of Asia’s Got Talent – even winning their own golden buzzer on the way.

Alexa Lauenburger

It’s always impressive to watch a dog act in action, but Alexa Lauenburger manages to take things one step further by having a whole troupe of nine dogs perform. The winner of Germany’s edition of the show, titled Das Supertalent, is a real contender. One to watch.

Antonio Sorgentone (OUT)

The winner of the 2019 series Italia’s Got Talent, Antonio will leave you reeling with his piano-playing and... shall we say, unique singing.

Ashleigh and Sully (OUT)

Ashleigh Butler won the 2012 series with dancing dog act Pudsey. Their huge success saw them perform at the Diamond Jubilee, star in children’s TV shows and even a movie.

Sadly, Pudsey died in 2017, and Ashleigh started training new dog, Sully, to take over the act. And Sully is just as much as a show-off, having performed with Ashleigh on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Bello and Annaliese Nock

The father-daughter duo originally appeared separately on America’s Got Talent, taking part in the 12th and 13th seasons of the hit NBC show.

Bello’s hair may be standing on end like that thanks to his jaw-dropping stunts – in his series of AGT, he blew himself out of a cannon and over the blades of a helicopter. Annaliese is equally as courageous/mad, deciding to blow herself up with dynamite as she locked herself in a box.

The Nelson Twins (OUT)

Hairy Australian comedy-act The Nelson Twins reached the final of Australia’s Got Talent in 2012. Their razor-sharp one-liners can often get a bit naughty, so brace yourself for a belly laugh.

Bad Salsa (OUT)

The dancers, which includes India’s Got Talent winner Sonali Majumdar (who won the show aged just 7 in 2012), bring a super-fast salsa dance to Got Talent, complete with an Indian twist.

Kseniya Simonova

The sand artist wowed the world when she won Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009, with her emotional act seeing her perform for presidents and royalty.

She previously appeared in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, with Cowell describing her work as “one of the most beautiful acts in the history of Got Talent” – so expect big things.

The Sacred Riana (OUT)

The winner of Asia’s Got Talent 2017, Riana is utterly terrifying. The illusionist is the most viewed Got Talent winner ever after a YouTube recording her act received over 70 million views, with her act made all the more scary by the presence of what appears to be a possessed doll. Be very afraid.

Boogie Storm (OUT)

Who would have thought a group of dancing Stormtroopers would have captured Simon Cowell's heart so wholly - but that they did in Britain's Got Talent back in 2016.

The Star Wars dancers won Cowell's golden buzzer that year, and even managed to make it to the finals (but they lost out to Richard Jones).

Having been spotted at the first taping of BGT: The Champions, could they manage to get to the final again?

Paul Potts (OUT)

Paul Potts was the very first winner of the programme back in 2007, and performed at the first taping of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Earlier this year, Potts performed on America's Got Talent: The Champions, busting out his hugely powerful and now famous rendition of Nessun Dorma.

Connie Talbot (OUT)

You may remember Connie Talbot as a pudgy-faced six-year-old when she first auditioned for Britain's Got Talent back in 2007 - now, she's grown up and is looking to try her luck against the judges again.

Talbot's singing saw her become an international sensation – she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, topped the charts in South Korea and toured Asia to promote her music.

"Everyone's really excited that Connie has signed on the dotted line. She's so talented and bosses can't wait to see her back on the stage," a source explained to The Sun.

"It'll be a real thrill for the audience watching her as she's still got her incredible voice. It'll be a real trip down memory lane for long-time fans of the show."

Starvos Flatley

From the 2009 series (and equally as iconic as Susan Boyle, to some) Stavros Flatley is thought to be bringing their unique take on Irish dancing to Britain’s Got Talent.

Demi Demetriou and son Lagi performed Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance at their first audition, with their topless antics making them household names.

A source said, “Stavros Flatley have signed up to take part in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

"They are one of the most iconic names ever to take part in the show so signing them up to the show was a no brainer for Simon.”

The insider continued to the Daily Star, "A lot of other names are still in the mix but Stavros Flatley are locked in."

Jai Mcdowell (OUT)

The 2011 contestant was signed to Cowell's record label Syco but dropped after a year following poor sales of his debut album Believe.

It has been reported that McDowall's inclusion in The Champions came after Susan Boyle pulled out of the series (more on that below).

“They didn’t want to be short of contestants and SuBo was looking unlikely to confirm her appearance," a source told The Sun.

“Jai was ecstatic and will be putting his heart into the show, in the hope of making it right to the end.”

Susan Boyle (WITHDREW)

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 finalist Susan Boyle had formerly been confirmed as one of the all-star acts who will be fighting to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Boyle’s inclusion was announced by Britain’s Got Talent host Ant McPartlin during the main show’s live final in June, and marks ten years since she originally auditioned.

She also took part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions – and while she was judge Mel B’s Golden Buzzer act, she failed to make the final five, with magician Shin Lim of America’s Got Talent taking the top prize.

However, Boyle's place in the competition now looks to be in doubt as the series is thought to clash with her busy schedule, with dance troupe Diversity also having to give the show a miss.

An insider told RadioTimes.com, "Everyone would love for Susan and Diversity to take part. They are both huge stars and the producers understand Susan and Diversity have commitments. It’s a testament to the success of BGT that both have become so massive and everyone wishes them all the best on their upcoming performances and tours.

"There's a great line-up of acts for BGT The Champions from previous BGT series and other Got Talent shows from around the world and everyone is really excited for viewers to see."

