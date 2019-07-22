Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt quit I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp – who should replace them?
From Mark Wright to Georgia Toffolo, vote for your favourite stars to replace the presenting duo
Ant McPartlin may be back for this year’s I’m a Celeb, but the jungle presenting team has just lost two members: both Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt have quit spin-off show Extra Camp.
Swash, who won 2008’s I’m a Celeb, announced on Instagram that he was departing the show to spend more time with partner Stacey Solomon (who he met on I’m a Celeb) and baby son Rex.
“I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly,” he wrote. “I don’t want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so 3 months in Australia just seems too [much] to bare this year.”
From 2009, the ex-EastEnders actor co-hosted spin-off series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, NOW! and carried on presenting duties after the show was renamed Extra Camp.
Moffatt – who became queen of the jungle in 2006 – also announced her exit on Instagram, revealing she was leaving to work on another mystery project “alongside my family”.
“The jungle absolutely changed my life and I am massively grateful to everybody who voted for me whilst in the jungle and for your constant support to date and everybody who tuned in to extra camp,” she wrote.
Comedian Joel Dommett, who hosted Extra Camp with Swash and Moffatt, has yet to comment on their departure. It is currently not clear if hr will return, with ITV telling RadioTimes.com they will announce the Extra Camp presenting line-up closer to transmission.
Either way, it looks like Extra Camp will be in need of a few new hosts – and there are already several names in the mix. Following the show’s previous form, many are predicting old campmates – including 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo, 2018 runner-up Emily Atack, 2013’s Joey Essex and 2011 runner-up Mark Wright (currently favourite to take a presenting spot) – could take on job.
Captial FM DJ Roman Kemp, singer and presenter Rochelle Humes, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Australian I’m a Celeb host Julia Morris have also been bandied about by bookies.
However, who do YOU want to see as the new hosts? Vote below for your favourite below…
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year