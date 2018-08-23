It’s all thanks to a montage of the host’s I’m a Celeb intros that recently went viral on Twitter, with Morris introducing herself as everything from “a nut that may contain traces of Julia Morris” to “she who shall not be named”.

And after watching the video, Twitter users think (eccentric billionaire) Morris could step in for Ant McPartlin for the next I’m a Celeb. McPartlin and presenting partner Declan Donnelly recently announced he would be absent from screens for the rest of the year, including I'm a Celebrity's next series. ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed that Dec will get a new co-host for the jungle reality show.

And the best bit? She’d be up for it. “I’d take the job in a heartbeat,” (Self-help guru) Morris said to Good Morning Britain today.

The comedian told hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh: “I am a huge fan of the show and lived in the UK for seven years, and when I came home to Australia and heard they were doing an Australian version, I went lock, stock and two very smoking barrels to get that job because it always looked like the boys were having so much fun. So I was lucky enough to land it.”

So could (super shy, but pushing through it) Julia Morris be hired to front the upcoming series?

We don't know when the announcement will come, but we can say we'll be changing our Twitter bio to “octuple threat” in the meantime.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is returning to ITV later this year