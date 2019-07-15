Who is Greg O’Shea? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and pro rugby player

Asked to rate himself out of ten, he said: “I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an eight… but now I’d dock myself down to a seven with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature.”

Greg’s been in two long-term relationships in the past ten years, and has only been single for the last 12 months. “I’ve always been a one girl kind of guy… If I see a girl I tend to fall for her hard. Hopefully that can happen again. After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back.”

Asked to describe his best and worst traits, Greg admitted that he’s a “clean freak” and that he sometimes struggles to hold back on sharing his opinions.

“My good traits are that I’m energetic, very friendly and I’m focused – when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in the way,” he said. “My worst traits are that I’m a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don’t agree with, I’m not able to hold it to myself – I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.”

What is Greg looking for in the Love Island villa?

Greg has already got his eye on his fellow countrywoman, Maura: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”

In general, he’s looking for a woman who’s up for something more serious, and who “knows her worth”.