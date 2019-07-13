Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Chris Evans

A whole nine months before the show was due back on air, Radio DJ Chris Evans revealed he had “said yes” to Strictly 2019.

“I have said yes,” he told The One Show on BBC1. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now.”

However, Evans hadn’t signed a contract yet, and joked that he had agreed to Strictly “primarily because my wife would like to go every week”.

When The One Show host Alex Jones offered to go with her, Evans said: “So you and my wife will go every week. You will have a great time while I’ll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff.”

Evans, who admitted that rhythm is “not really” his natural forte, revealed he had discussed taking part in Strictly with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace.

“We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t,” he said.

Yet it appears that since this initial announcement, Evans has had a change of heart. The radio presenter has reportedly pulling out of Strictly, at least in 2019.

“Chris had been thinking and talking about doing Strictly but in the end it won’t happen in 2019,” an insider told The Mirror.

Alex Scott

Having previously won the Sports Relief version of the show in 2018, Scott has told Radio Times that she’s more than up for giving the full series a go later this year.

“It’s no secret that I love dancing and music,” she said. “Everyone’s known for years and years that’s the show I’d really love to do. So if they come knocking, then definitely.”

Michelle Visage

The RuPaul’s Drag Race regular is reportedly one of the first to sign on the dotted line for Strictly season, with the judge approached by casting agents in a bid to attract a younger, more millennial audience.

“This is a very strategic signing from the BBC as Michelle has a huge following, especially in the gay community,” a Strictly source told The Sun. “Since she is know as the fiery judge on Drag Race producers are pre-empting her clapping back at any of the harsh comments from the Strictly panel, which will make great TV.”

Catherine Tyldesley

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley could be heading to the dance floor this year, with a source telling The Sun: “Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan ­following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition.”

The actress previously dropped a huge hint that she could turn up on Strictly, having told Hello!: “I’m such a fan. At some point I would love to do it.

“I can’t dance and have never had the confidence. I usually only hit the dance floor after a couple of drinks.

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. It’s an amazing skill to have. So I might pop up at some point.”

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s fellow Steps stars might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed on the show.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?