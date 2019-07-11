Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island first look: Maura to quit the villa?

Love Island first look: Maura to quit the villa?

The Love Island first look teases Maura could be ready to walk following tonight’s recoupling

Maura Love Island ©ITV

It’s been a week of heartbreak in the Love Island villa; after four of our Islanders were dumped from the show, Amy then decided to walk following her messy split with half-boyfriend Curtis.

Advertisement

But there could be another early exit from the show after Maura made a stark confession about Curtis in the Love Island first look, available on the app.

Maura was left seething after her current beau Curtis admitted he was “open to getting to know” new girl Francesca.

“I don’t want to lie to you,” he said after the sizzling dance challenge. “I do think Francesca’s a lovely young lady.”

Discussing her predicament with Molly-Mae, Maura said, “If I choose Curtis to couple up with, and he still gets to know her, I swear to God I will pack my bags.”

Maura and Curtis Love Island©ITV

Could Curtis be playing with fire with Francesca?

It looks set to be a messy recoupling all round, with Michael admitting to Jordan that he was still attracted to Amber, despite dumping her for Joanna during Casa Amor.

“Joanna is unbelievable, but Amber is stunning as well,” he said. “It’s not a bad position to be in.”

Meanwhile, Amber is gloating that she was the person that set Michael’s heart rate beating fastest during the dance challenge, despite putting very little effort in.

“Joanna was really going for it and yet I set Michael’s heart rate racing,” she said. “I needed that. Thank you, now I know I’m not going insane. I wonder what’s going to happen now.”

Tonight’s episode will see the girls pick a boy they want to be recouple with. The boy that does not find a partner will be dumped from the island.

With Chris, Marvin and Ovie not in a certain coupling yet, could one of these boys be heading home tonight?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2.

Tags

All about Love Island

Maura Love Island ©ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love island couples

Who’s going to be dumped from Love Island tonight?

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Love Island Amy ©ITV

Amy left Love Island and the whole nation got emotional