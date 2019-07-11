Love Island first look: Maura to quit the villa?

It’s been a week of heartbreak in the Love Island villa; after four of our Islanders were dumped from the show, Amy then decided to walk following her messy split with half-boyfriend Curtis.

But there could be another early exit from the show after Maura made a stark confession about Curtis in the Love Island first look, available on the app.

Maura was left seething after her current beau Curtis admitted he was “open to getting to know” new girl Francesca.

“I don’t want to lie to you,” he said after the sizzling dance challenge. “I do think Francesca’s a lovely young lady.”

Discussing her predicament with Molly-Mae, Maura said, “If I choose Curtis to couple up with, and he still gets to know her, I swear to God I will pack my bags.”

Could Curtis be playing with fire with Francesca?

It looks set to be a messy recoupling all round, with Michael admitting to Jordan that he was still attracted to Amber, despite dumping her for Joanna during Casa Amor.

“Joanna is unbelievable, but Amber is stunning as well,” he said. “It’s not a bad position to be in.”

Meanwhile, Amber is gloating that she was the person that set Michael’s heart rate beating fastest during the dance challenge, despite putting very little effort in.

“Joanna was really going for it and yet I set Michael’s heart rate racing,” she said. “I needed that. Thank you, now I know I’m not going insane. I wonder what’s going to happen now.”

Tonight’s episode will see the girls pick a boy they want to be recouple with. The boy that does not find a partner will be dumped from the island.

With Chris, Marvin and Ovie not in a certain coupling yet, could one of these boys be heading home tonight?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2.