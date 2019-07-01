Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Michelle Visage

The RuPaul’s Drag Race regular is reportedly one of the first to sign on the dotted line for Strictly season, with the judge approached by casting agents in a bid to attract a younger, more millennial audience.

“This is a very strategic signing from the BBC as Michelle has a huge following, especially in the gay community,” a Strictly source told The Sun. “Since she is know as the fiery judge on Drag Race producers are pre-empting her clapping back at any of the harsh comments from the Strictly panel, which will make great TV.”

Catherine Tyldesley

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley could be heading to the dance floor this year, with a source telling The Sun: “Producers think she’ll be a great signing because of her strong fan ­following and her bubbly personality. They can see her going far in the competition.”

The actress previously dropped a huge hint that she could turn up on Strictly, having told Hello!: “I’m such a fan. At some point I would love to do it.

“I can’t dance and have never had the confidence. I usually only hit the dance floor after a couple of drinks.

“But it’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. It’s an amazing skill to have. So I might pop up at some point.”

Lee Latchford-Evans

One of Faye Tozer’s fellow Steps stars might be following in her footSTEPS (sorry) and joining the Strictly line-up.

“There’s a few reality shows I would do and likewise, there is a few I wouldn’t do,” Lee Latchford-Evans told Express.co.uk. “I think Strictly is one I would definitely do… there’s no harm in doing something where you’re learning something.”

He added: “Strictly you’re obviously doing something new and I’ve never ballroom danced in my life so that would be fun.

“Yeah, why not. Let’s give it a go!”

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed on the show.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?