Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Sean Pertwee says he’s been approached about appearing in Doctor Who

Sean Pertwee says he’s been approached about appearing in Doctor Who

The son of Third Doctor Jon Pertwee says he’d be keen to play “an evil son or something weird” in the BBC sci-fi series

110473

Ever since he posted a couple of photos dressed up in his dad’s old Doctor Who costume, fans have been keen for Sean Pertwee – son of beloved Third Doctor Jon Pertwee – to have a role in the BBC sci-fi series, perhaps even playing his father’s role.

Advertisement

And while Gotham star Pertwee jr. isn’t entirely keen on jumping into his dad’s shoes, saying it would be “too strange,” he has now once again noted that he has been approached about starring in the series (having previously been asked to be in the 2015 series), though at the moment he’s keeping schtum about exactly how the conversations went.

“I have been…” he started saying to Doctor Who Magazine before breaking off. “I should be careful what I say, but there were noises made about me being involved in some capacity.

“I would very much like to do that, as an ode to my father, if I was lucky enough to be asked.”

And Pertwee already has a few ideas about how he could fit into the Doctor Who world, suggesting that his close familial connection to the series could lend itself to some interesting character choices.

“People will focus on it, because of my relationship with the Doctor Who family, so it would have to be something a little more interesting… an evil son or something weird,” he said.

“You figure it out. I don’t know what, but I would like to do something, as an ode to my dad. I really would.”

Given that the series has previously managed to cast two separate sons of Second Doctor Patrick Troughton in recent years (David Troughton in 2008’s Midnight, and Michael Troughton in 2014’s Last Christmas), we reckon they could pull it off – and given her propensity for Venusian Aikido, who better to welcome a Pertwee into the fold than Jodie Whittaker?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020

Tags

All about Doctor Who

110473
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

butf2cpeeooz0hb5tsfp

Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi had a VERY nerdy complaint about the return of the Mondasian Cybermen

(Richard Grassie for Radio Times)

He was my Doctor Fans and stars pay tribute to departing Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi

137595.cf09c3f5-16dd-419b-8cab-4c0a1764fe53

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon captured the imagination of a generation – and the wizened wizard will never be forgotten

120924

Doctor Who’s Jon Pertwee is honoured with a blue plaque