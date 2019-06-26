The best Love Island memes of 2019
The best and funniest reactions, gifs, tweets and videos from this year's summer of love
Yes, Love Island is known for its cheeky challenges, sun-bathing contestants and muggy mischiefs, but there’s a lot more to it, right? We tune into ITV2 at 9pm each night to see romance blossom – to witness a social experiment proving true love can be found anywhere.
Just kidding: it’s all about the memes. From love triangles to lookalikes and awkward grafting, each talking point in the series has been accompanied by THOUSANDS of laugh out loud tweets and pictures. And we’ve rounded up the best in one place.
So hold on tight, it’s full meme ahead.
(Sorry.)
Notice: this page won’t feature any meme featuring the words “protected at all costs”, “Can I copy your homework” or just a grid of four people pointing at an islander. These. Must. Stop.
Who can deny Twitter is the best part of Love Island?
Episode finishes > open Twitter > search #Loveisland hashtag > spend next hour laughing out loud pic.twitter.com/MVT1y7Gpvr
— Best Bits Society (@BestBitsSociety) June 13, 2019
Admit it: this is your mood when the wait for 9pm is over.
me, making my entrance into the living room at 8:55pm each night to watch #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p62ADk0GJq
— Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) June 5, 2019
2017: My type on paper
2018: I’m loyal babes
2019: It is what it is
Primark and Pretty Little Thing running to put “It is what it is” on a t-shirt😅
pic.twitter.com/awnmpeoSh2
— Katie🕊 (@katiexmcdermott) June 3, 2019
*gets rejected*:
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
Don’t say it
“iT iS wHaT iT iS”#LoveIsland
— sof🦋 (@sofiahaiser) June 3, 2019
Me when it is what it is is said for the 135,679th time… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MheJQCfM1X
— Dean Bland (@DeanBland10) June 6, 2019
Take a shot every time someone says it is what it is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gxUsa2jWUY
— Georgia♡ (@MacdonaldGee) June 3, 2019
2019: NOT the year “bevs” caught on
Lucie trying to make "Bev" a thing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/46tsHd1d2F
— Mike Leech (@Mikeythings) June 4, 2019
When Lucie keeps saying Bev or Bevy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nOrdvRPmlq
— Brad Cherrett (@CherrettBradley) June 3, 2019
Next time i hear the word 'bev' 😑😑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M4wQcZ2SHy
— Abdillah 🐆🇹🇿 (@abdillah_m08) June 4, 2019
Where have all the islanders gone?! Is Casa Amor opened already?
Michael and his purpose in the Villa: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CJT2M3evOs
— Namu #Mono 💜 (@Armia_praise) June 6, 2019
Yewande, Anna and Callum while everyone else is actually on air #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ndZk9EpSu3
— fara (@ctrlfara) June 5, 2019
#loveisland
Me trying to find Yewande: pic.twitter.com/OkHFmMWWnP
— Karim Barka (@KarimBarka3) June 5, 2019
me when yewande is on screen for 0.2 seconds💓💘💖💞💗#loveisland pic.twitter.com/TOKXtrYDpp
— grace x (@gracieelaciee) June 6, 2019
Have you noticed how Tommy keeps pulling people aside?
Nobody:
Literally nobody:
Tommy: “do u wanna have a chat?” #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/SWp5NP4ukk
— Dylan Moisey (@dylan_moisey) June 5, 2019
Tommy asks for another deep chat:#loveisland
— Tom Banks (@tombanksUK) June 5, 2019
If not, you’ve definitely spotted his love of Hannah Montana.
tommy expressing the
his love for hannah other
montana: islanders:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IO4LSWr8iU
— grace (@gracexeloise) June 6, 2019
Exclusive picture of Tommy’s bedroom #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hHeFSMHDGZ
— Conor McAlwane (@CMcalwane) June 6, 2019
Then there’s Joe. We knew we’d seen him somewhere before.
I’ve cracked it – Joe is actually Ser Loras of House Tyrell.. Get back to Highgarden #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wz8en5Udq6
— Sam McMahon (@mcmahon_sam) June 6, 2019
These intro VTs are going a bit far this series, no?
molly mae walking into the villa:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MD676vyrj5
— erin (@emb20305) June 6, 2019
Where has Sherif disappeared to — and what rule has he broken?
#LoveIsland
Twitter: “so what happened to Sherif?”
Producers: pic.twitter.com/LIJzQX9ZLd
— Karim Barka (@KarimBarka3) June 11, 2019
Everyone in the UK going to bed still not knowing what Sherif did #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2JmYPK897B
— Emily🐛 (@EmiilyKaane) June 11, 2019
Me looking on twitter to find out why Sherif got kicked out of the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VfizDs003n
— Aaron🌈 (@aaronpownerboyd) June 11, 2019
Tommy cooking the most DISGUSTING starter for newcomer Maura in a bid to impress her (and somehow, it seems to have worked)…
Fyre Fest the sequel https://t.co/9vqNWTZnsd
— Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) June 12, 2019
Tommy showing Maura his starter #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/id34Sq2Vo2
— amber (@iguessikstuff) June 12, 2019
Speaking of Maura, she’s become a fan favourite, kickstarting the drama by driving a wedge between Tommy and Molly-Mae…
Maura coming to save this year’s dreadfully boring #loveisland like pic.twitter.com/L8NnRJWVGV
— 👁🗨 (@OriginalYasha) June 13, 2019
Maura is bringing ALL the drama INJECT ITTT LET THE GAMES BEGIN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tTzFhr1BZX
— Grace (@Ggrace_N) June 13, 2019
BREAKING NEWS!!
Maura has been rushed to hospital tonight with severe back pains after carrying the entire series of #LoveIsland 2019 pic.twitter.com/CeIBlKLQN7
— JP Kastein (@JpKastein) June 13, 2019
Meanwhile, Amy’s “friendship” with Lucie has not gone unnoticed – with fans highlighting her particularly displeased face with Joe chose to couple up with her once more (because who else was he going to pick?)
Let us discuss. Below you will see 1. Amber when Danny was talking about her friend Yewande and 2. Here we will see Amy's face when Joe picked her "friend" Lucie. I wonder why she doesn't feel like talking to you Amy. Genuinely escapes me hun. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MwZBmrm9m1
— DonnaLouise 🐯 (@_dlsmk_) June 16, 2019
Then there was the moment Tommy and Curtis’ bromance spilt over into an actual kiss. And Twitter was all there for it.
Molly: There gonna be talking about us doing bits
Tommy & Curtis: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qEc4dClfBy
— ohmysauce (@_ohmysaucee) June 25, 2019
#loveisland
Tommy and Curtis saying how happy they are for one another pic.twitter.com/mkvTEBuKW8
— Aliyah A (@xaliyah14) June 25, 2019
If Tommy and Curtis has this game, it would be over for Amy and Molly-Mae #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a6UHvqdytK
— kudo (@tosintk1) June 25, 2019
