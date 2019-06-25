Who is Tommy Fury? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and Tyson Fury’s little brother

Love Island series five looks set to be another scorcher, judging by the villa’s initial line-up.

Advertisement

Here’s the lowdown on Tommy Fury, an Islander with a rather famous family member… and one of the first bombshells in the villa.

Meet Tommy Fury…

Who is Tommy coupled up with on Love Island? Tommy partnered up with Molly-Mae during the first re-coupling – but has briefly had his head turned by new girl Maura. However, in a re-coupling shock, Tommy decided to remain loyal and stick with Molly-Mae and the pair have since shared their first kiss.

Age: 20

From: Manchester

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @tommytntfury

Tommy Fury is “honest, charismatic and charming” – his words not ours – and believes the villa is the perfect place for him to showcase his unique personality beyond the boxing ring.

“I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone,” he said.

As well as finding love in the villa of dreams, he’s also keen to strike up a bromance a la Chris and Kem of series three fame.

“I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship. It’s nice to be a bit standout-ish,” he added.

But while Tommy may still be best known as former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s little brother, he’s keen to make a name for himself while out in Majorca.

“I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career,” he said. “I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

He added that he definitely won’t be this year’s Marcel “I was in Blazin’ Squad” Somerville, or Dani “Danny Dyer’s daughter” Dyer, saying he will only discuss his background should it be brought up.

“I never really mention who I am,” he said, “As far as I’m concerned I’m nobody, I haven’t accomplished anything. I’m not going to lie about who I am, if they ask then I’ll tell them. But it won’t be something I’ll be bragging about because that’s just not my style.”

What is Tommy looking for in the villa?

While his celeb crush is Ariana Grande (“She’s fire!”), Tommy is looking for someone sporty, blonde and with a good tan.

“I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think ‘You are gorgeous, I’m so lucky,’” he said.

“If a thousand girls walked past, I don’t want to look at one of them. I probably won’t settle down until I find that.”

As a professional boxer, Tommy is looking for someone similarly gym-driven – but is quick to assure us that it’s not the be all or end all if they prefer a glass of wine and a McDonalds.

“As long as they’re a nice person and we get on and they’re chatty like myself then Bob’s your uncle.”

And Tommy won’t be afraid to join Love Island’s Do Bits Society.

“There’s a time and a place, you’re in there a long time and if you have that physical connection with someone then you can’t really put it off,” he said. “If it feels right in the moment then why not? But to a certain extent you have to keep it under the covers shall we say.”

What has Tommy been up to in the villa?

Tommy began his time in the villa coupled up with Lucie but has since rematched with newcomer Molly-Mae Hague – even if that hasn’t all been plain sailing.

“I’m a bit confused,” Tommy told the beach hut at one point. “She’s chatting to different guys. She’s having a good crack. I’m glad she’s having a good time in here but I’ve never been in the situation where I’m talking to a girl and there has been other lads there. It is what it is.”

It looked as if things were heating up between Tommy and newcomer Maura, with sparks flying between the pair after they went on a date.

As Tommy told the new girl: “When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560-degree turn.”

Say goodbye to whatever Friday night plans you had, because it's all about to go down in the villa! Tonight on @ITV2 at 9pm. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Ht3NfytF4X — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

But while Maura continued to be open and upfront with her feelings for Tommy, it was clear he still held a torch for Molly-Mae – refusing to let Maura kiss him and getting into bed to sleep with Molly-Mae that night.

He also admitted to Michael that he felt “more attracted” to Molly-Mae, who by then had directly told Tommy that she “categorically” likes him.

Tommy decided to remain loyal and once again chose Molly-Mae in the next re-coupling.

Everything seems to be going smoothly once again – and the duo shared their first kiss, to everyone else’s delight, the following night.

And now things are set to go further for the pair, with the twosome getting intimate under the covers (and Molly-Mae certainly isn’t talking about Tommy’s biceps here).

Me seeing my forehead in a tagged pic. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VQrqsfTsVX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 19, 2019

Could they be the first couple to go all the way in the villa?

Advertisement

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2