How to watch Love Island online

Prepare yourself for some muggy behaviour, cheeky challenges and maybe – just maybe – a budding romance or two: Love Island 2019 is here.

Advertisement

And you don’t necessarily need a TV to watch it. Although the sun-kissed reality series will be broadcast at 9pm on ITV2 Sunday to Friday (after it kicks off on Monday 3rd June), you can also stream and download the show online.

How? Here’s everything you need to know…

How to stream Love Island online

You can watch a simulcast of ITV2 via the ITV Hub. If you don’t already have an account you’ll have to register – but this only takes a minute.

Using the ITV Hub is free for viewers based in the UK.

You can also catch up on old episodes from the series. ITV say episodes will be available to watch on catch-up “within 1-2 hours of them finishing on telly, but occasionally some (eg live programmes) may take a bit longer.”

However, ITV Hub has told RadioTimes.com that as it’s a priority show, the wait for Love Island viewers will be as short as possible.

How to stream Love Island on your mobile device

You can watch a simulcast of ITV2 on your phone and tablet via the ITV Hub app.

For Android devices, you can download it on the Google Play store.

For iOS devices, you can download it from the App Store.

How long do Love Island episodes stay on the ITV Hub?

RadioTimes.com understands that all episodes of the series will be available to watch on the ITV Hub until 23.59pm on 28th August 2019, one month after the show’s final.

Can you download episodes of Love Island?

ITV Hub says you can download episodes of Love Island on iOS devices – but you’ll need to subscribe to ITV Hub+, which is £3.99 a month. However, by signing up you do get seven days for free which is just enough time to catch a week’s holiday’s worth of island action for free.