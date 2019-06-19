Accessibility Links

Does The Repair Shop actually exist?

We answer one of Radio Times readers' biggest questions

Programme Name: The Repair Shop S2 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 15) - Picture Shows: with repaired writing case. Suzie Fletcher, Sally, David, Jay Blades - (C) Ricochet Ltd - Photographer: Ricochet BBC, TL

Does The Repair Shop (BBC2) actually exist? Who are the people who bring in the objects? Are the repairs done for free?

We’ve had lots of these kind of questions. Rob Butterfield, head of factual at production company Ricochet, explains: “Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!

“We’ve found most people for the show through social media. And we don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

This article was originally published in April 2018

