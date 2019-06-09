Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. will.i.am turns his chair before a Voice Kids contestant sings a single word

will.i.am turns his chair before a Voice Kids contestant sings a single word

The coach pushed his red button for Charley after just four seconds

The Voice Kids

The Voice Kids coach will.i.am turned his chair for a contestant before she had sung a single word on Saturday night.

Advertisement

After just four seconds of passionate humming, singer Charley managed to impress will.i.am enough to make him push his red button at record-breaking speed.

The youngster from south Wales sang a cover of Lauryn Hill’s Ex-Factor, and her performance was so good that, by the end of the song, Jessie J and Danny Jones had also turned their chairs.

“I’d love you to be on my team and share with you what I’ve learned over the years,” Jessie J told 13-year-old Charley, who decided to join her team.

Advertisement

The Voice Kids airs on Saturday nights on ITV

Tags

All about The Voice Kids

The Voice Kids
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-07 at 14.12.54

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Murder Mystery

Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

love island 2019 contestants

Confirmed Meet the new Love Island line-up