The Voice Kids will be back on our screens later this year with a new batch of fresh young faces aged between 7-14 looking to impress the coaches – which this year sees a new addition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

When is The Voice Kids 2019 on TV?

The Voice Kids will be returning Saturday, 8th June at 8pm on ITV.

The new series will revert back to the show's previous format, being on screens every Saturday for the next eight weeks...

Who are the coaches?

The Voice UK veteran Will.I.Am will once again be joined by Pixie Lott and McFly’s Danny Jones, with the third series of the show now adding former The Voice UK judge Jessie J into the mix.

Speaking on her appointment to the show, the Domino singer sadi, “I love kids, I love to sing and I love to share all I know about singing and performing.

“The idea of combining those three things again on The Voice Kids is a dream come true. I am grateful to have been asked back.”

“I will be protective of their experience emotionally, as well as vocally.”

The coaches are thrilled to welcome Jessie to the team, with Will.I.Am adding, “Jessie will add a new dynamic as we each compete to secure the freshest new talent in Britain to our teams.”

“I absolutely love Jessie and I’m thrilled to have a girl joining me with the boys!” said Lott.

“It’s going to be fun to see what kind of team she puts together, added Jones, “But I know mine will be better!”

As with the adult version, Emma Willis will also be returning to host.

What is the format for The Voice Kids?

Similarly to the more grown-up version, The Voice Kids still has the infamous blind auditions, before progressing to the battle round.

However, the children’s version of The Voice does not have the show’s knockout stages, progressing straight to the semi-finals and live grand final.

For the first time in The Voice Kids, acts will now be allowed to perform as duos.

Who has previously won The Voice Kids?

The first series of the show was won by 13-year-old Jess Folley, who blew the coaches and audience away for her rendition of Beyonce’s Love on Top during the show’s final.

The second series of The Voice Kids was won by 14-year-old Daniel Davies, who opted for Mariah Carey’s Anytime You Need A Friend in the finale.

Both contestants were mentored by coach Pixie Lott.

What is the prize for winning The Voice Kids?

The last two series have seen the winners take home a bursary of £30,000 to put towards their musical education, as well as a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

The Voice Kids returns to ITV in June