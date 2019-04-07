Who won The Voice UK 2019?
Olly Murs' contestant Molly Hocking is named this year's champion
It all comes down to this: The Voice UK 2019 final. After all the blind auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and live shows, only one singer out of the thousands of hopefuls can be declared the winner.
But who will it be? We’re due to find out on Saturday night on ITV (the final airs 8:40pm-10:30pm) and the winner will be revealed below.
Finalists from Team Olly Murs – Jimmy Balito and Molly Hocking – will be joined by the two remaining contestants from Team Tom Jones – Deana Walmsley and ‘wildcard’ Bethzienna Williams – to battle it out for the title.
However, coaches will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson will go into the final without an act to back: all their singers were voted out of the competition in the semi-final.
Who has won The Voice UK 2019?
Molly Hocking is this year's champion.
Favourite to win ahead of the final, the 17-year-old singer from Cornwall has claimed the Voice UK 2019 title and a record contract with Polydor.
The youngest ever winner of the competition, Molly wowed audiences with a cover of Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi during the final, alongside a duet of Stars by Simply Red with coach Olly Murs.
Impressing the coaches in the very first episode of the 2019 series, she joined Team Olly after her stunning blind audition performance of You Take My Breath Away.
Who are the past winners of The Voice UK?
2012: Leanne Mitchell
2013: Andrea Begley
2014: Jermain Jackman
2015: Stevie McCrorie
2016: Kevin Simm
2017: Mo Adeniran
2018: Ruti Olajugbagbe
The Voice UK 2019 final is on ITV at 8:40pm on Saturday