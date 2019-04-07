Here’s everything you need to know…

Who are the acts that were eliminated from The Voice UK 2019 semi-final?

Emmanuel Smith

Age: 29

From: Lewisham, South London

Emmanuel Smith got all four judges to turn with his emotional performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – with will.i.am comparing him to “an antihistamine that unclogged him”.

With the pair sharing similarities in how they grew up, Emmanuel picked to join team will.i.am.

Despite beating Khadija in the knockouts and making it to the live shows with a cover of Made a Way in the knockouts, Emmanuel was voted out at the semi-final stage.

NXTGEN (Cian, Sonny and Joel)

Age: all 21

The three northern best mates previously auditioned on the X Factor 2016 in five-piece group Yes Lad, making it all the way to the Judges’ Houses before they were turned down by Louis Walsh.

However, their luck was in during their blind audition, with both Will and Olly turning for their version of Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake. After passionate pitches from both coaches, the trio signed up to Team Will.

The boys went on to impress their coach in the Battle Rounds, winning their bout against Seth Oraeki. However, they fell at the semi-finals, unable to get enough votes for their original song Embrace.

Nicole Dennis

Age: 24

From: North London

Occupation: West End singer

Nicole's blind audition was good, but it was her duet alongside Jennifer Hudson as they sung And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going from Dreamgirls that blew everyone away.

Nicole, who understudies Effie White in the West End play, naturally chose JHud, who played the character in the 2006 film.

Although one of the favourites to win the contest, Nicole was voted out of the competition at the Semi-finals after her performance of Aerosmith's Dream On.

Moya

Age: 27

From: Jersey

Cedric Neal

From: Brighton (originally Dallas, Texas)

Occupation: Theatre actor

Theatre actor Cedric got all four coaches to turn with his electrifying performance of Stevie Wonder's Higher Ground, with will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson lavishing him with praise.

"It takes a very eclectic and skilled individual to take a Stevie Wonder songs and make it your own," will.i.am said, while JHud gave him both her shoes and thanked The Voice for being the platform Cedric chose to perform on.

However, Cedric aligned with the legend that is Sir Tom Jones for the next stage of the competition.

And he made it all the way to the semi-final before failing to pick up enough votes for his cover of Panic! at the Disco's High Hopes

Who are other acts that have been eliminated this series?

Harrisen Larner-Main

Age: 26

From: Weston Super Mare

“Big kid” and former Doctor Who extra Harrisen managed to turn the chairs of both Olly and JHud with his cover of John Hiatt’s Have A Little Faith In Me.

However, the musician decided to join Olly’s team after the X Factor runner-up revealed he was a similar age to Harrisen when first taking the plunge into TV talent shows.

Eva Campbell

Age: 16

From: Dublin

Gabriel Dryss

Age: 16

From: London

Callum Butterworth

Age: 17

From: Halifax

Although apparently shy before his audition, the Yorkshireman belted out a cover of Mercy by Shawn Mendes when reaching the stage. It was a performance that blew away Olly Murs, with the coach turning his chair well before the song’s end.

However, Callum failed to win over Olly in the next of the competition, losing his Battle Round against Eva Campbell. Fortunately, this wasn't the end for the singer: will.i.am used his steal to move Callum to his team.

Sarah Tucker

Age: 34

From: Essex

The mum of two gave up her dreams of becoming a singer after having children in her twenties. However, her second shot at fame started sensationally, with all four coaches turning for her cover of Shawn Mendes’ In My Blood. However, after floating the idea of a duet, J-Hud won Sarah over to her team.

Connie Lamb

Age: 17

From: Suffolk

Occupation: Musical theatre student

Musical theatre student Connie had both Tom Jones and Olly Murs spin around with her beautiful rendition of Skyscraper - with Olly desperate to land the singer for his team.

"I think you’re current, you’re young and you’ve got huge potential to be a star," he told her. "So just say Team Olly and get this over with."

However, after joining Team Olly, Connie soon almost bowed out the competition, losing her Battle Round against Molly Hocking. Fortunately, JHUD stepped in, stealing the young singer to her team.

Equip To Overcome

Trio consisting of Gabrielle (20), Yolanda (20) and Shalom (20)

From: Kent

Roger Samuels

Age: 43

From: London

Gospel church leader Roger showed up to his audition alongside his eight kids, impressing both JHud and Tom Jones with his cover of Leona Lewis’ Footprints in the Sand. However, it was Tom that took Roger’s fancy.

Luke Swatman

Age: 35

From: Worcester

Occupation: Commercial controller for a traffic management firm

Opera singer Luke turned up to auditions alongside his greatest fan: his mum. Before taking to stage, viewers learnt about their special relationship, with Luke seeing her at least twice a week.

However, Luke earned himself two new admirers with his cover of Il Mare Calmo Della Sera, Olly and J-Hud both turning their chairs after his performance. And despite Olly’s strong background in opera (ahem), Luke decided to join team J-Hud.

Lauren Hope

Age: 20

From: Blackpool

Giving a soulful performance of Robert Palmer’s Addicted to Love, ASDA worker Lauren earned the approval of Olly Murs, taking the last place on his team.

Shivon Kane

With her supportive younger sister by her side (“I think she’s the best singer in the world!”), Shivon first took to the stage to sing Fine Line by Mabel & Not3s. The rap-packed performance was enough to get will.i.am to press his buzzer, sending Shivon into tears.

Craig Forsyth

Age: 28

From: Irvine, Scotland

Despite never having performed a proper gig before (preferring to sing to his dog in the car), community nursing Craig stormed The Voice stage with his version of The Impossible Dream by Andy Williams. However, it was only at the last second that JHud turned her chair.

Grace Latchford

Age:17

From: Coventry

Occupation: Student

Grace made The Voice UK history for being the first contestant to get a coach to turn by singing an original song.

Tom Jones was stunned to hear the 17-year-old had penned the song herself, telling her, "You have a lovely sound to voice your voice and it fit so well. I’m thrilled to bits."

Nikki Ambers

Age: 22

From: London

Mike Platt

Age: 32

From: South Wales

Occupation: Fire Fighter

Mike Platt was the first blind audition of the series, and set the bar high for the other contestants after all four coaches spun around to see the fireman in action.

But Mike, from small Welsh town Aberdare, said he would be "disowned" if he didn't pick the legend that is Tom Jones, seeing him join the 78-year-old's team.

However, while he was first act to join a team this year, he was also the first act to be booted out the competition at the Battle Rounds, losing his bout with Cedric Neal.

Brieya May

Age: 16

From: North Devon

Occupation: Student

Cheeky Brieya May nearly caused all-out war between Olly Murs and will.i.am, with the pair deciding to do press-ups to see who could entice the teenager from North Devon on to their team.

But Brieya already had her eye on Black Eyed Peas producer Will – much to Olly's disappointment. The decision could have cost Brieya dearly, with Olly not opting to steal the singer after she lost her Battle Round to Ilianna.

Kieron Smith

Age: 26

From: Liverpool

The scouse circuit designer engineer and electric pylon enthusiast (“they’re a piece of art!”) fought his stage nerves to pull out a delicate cover of Drops of Jupiter by Train. After hitting a spectacular high note, JHUD turned her chair, welcoming Kieron to her team.

Unfortunately, his time on Jennifer's side didn't last long, with Kieron losing his Battle Round to Remember Sunday.

Nyema Kalfon

Age: 22

From: Winchester

The Flatpack

From: Brighton

A fan of old-style rat-pack songs, builders and painters Duncan, Nathan and Jamie impressed Olly Murs with their soulful voices, with Olly saying he himself was a fan of that style of music.

"And I love the name The Flatpack," he joked. Not enough to keep them in the competition in the Battle Rounds, however, with the group losing their singing skirmish with Georgia Bray.

Khadija

Age: 21

From: London

Seth Oraeki

Age: 17

From: Bedford

Gisela Green

Age: 27

From: London