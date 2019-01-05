The 24-year-old from North London explained before her audition that she left education at 18 after she failed to get into drama school, turning to waiting tables before getting her big break in the West End.

Having previously starred in the Book of Mormon, she then landed the part in Dreamgirls, as an understudy to the actor who plays Effie White – the same character that landed The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson an Oscar in the 2006 film.

With her stellar audition prompting Hudson – as well as fellow coaches Olly Murs and Tom Jones – to turn their chairs, the news that Dennis was a performer in Dreamgirls saw JHud get to her feet and join her on stage for a rousing rendition of Effie White’s famous song, And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.

Naturally, Dennis chose to join Hudson’s team, with her powerful vocal performance outing her as one to watch in the competition.

The same episode also saw Hudson secure The Voice UK’s first ever trio, after girl group Remember Sunday chose to be part of the former American Idol star’s team.

While all four coaches were impressed with the Surrey trio’s effortless harmonies, it was 37-year-old Hudson who was the most eager to land them, even taking off her shoe to throw at them.

“You gave me soul, so I’m giving you sole,” she told them.

Will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs each added one hopeful to their teams.

The Voice UK continues Saturdays on ITV