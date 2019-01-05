ITV poached The Voice from the BBC from 2016 onwards and has since seen off scheduling challenges to its singing contest, with the Beeb's Let It Shine losing out in 2017's head-to-head.

The Greatest Dancer will aim to fare better, with Strictly’s Oti Mabuse, Glee’s Matthew Morrison and and former X Factor judge Cheryl all captaining teams in the brand new BBC format — basically X Factor for dancers — while Jordan Banjo (a member of Britain’s Got Talent-topping dance troupe Diversity) and Alesha Dixon, former Strictly winner, panellist and current Britain's Got Talent judge, will host.

"I’m looking for something that is really extraordinary, something that’s going to represent the genre that it’s from and get everybody excited,” captain Oti revealed.

Over on ITV, the last series of The Voice saw singer Olly Murs join the judging panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson, while Emma Willis is returning to present.

However, the series has yet to produce a stand-out star, something coach Will.I.Am has previously discussed with RadioTimes.com, blaming British contestants' "polite[ness]".

Who knows — maybe 2019 will buck the trend.