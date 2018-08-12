A spokesperson said: "It isn't unusual for professional dancers to be involved in lots of projects at once. Tours, cruises, individual shows and of course rehearsal time are all part of being at the top of your game, and as an eight time Latin American champion Oti is one of the best in the business and she is one of the best because she loves her work passionately.

"It's a massive coup to have someone with such passion and experience as a Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer."

Oti is already down to business on The Greatest Dancer, with filming taking place until Monday 13th August in Birmingham as dance acts audition in front of the judges (or "Dance Captains"), host Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo, and a live audience.

The talent show isn't set to air until 2019 when live shows will begin, which means there's a nice big gap for Oti to compete in Strictly...

Strictly Come Dancing will return in the autumn