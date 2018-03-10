A source has hinted that the tweak in the format is down to show producers keen to do something a bit different each series – and this is the latest twist they want to introduce.

Currently, the coaching line-up stars Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs, although the panel for the 2019 series has yet to be confirmed.

Applications for series 8 of The Voice UK in 2019 are already open, so if you're a singer, duo or now trio and you want to impress the coaches – what are you waiting for?

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV