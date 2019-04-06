But when is it exactly? And who could the winner be? Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice’s grand final 2019.

When is The Voice UK final 2019 on TV?

You can watch the final of The Voice UK starts 8.40pm, Saturday 6th April – right after the first episode of Britain's Got Talent.

Who are the acts competing in the Voice final?

There are now only four acts remaining…

Team will.i.am: No acts remaining

Team Jennifer Hudson: No acts remaining

Team Tom Jones: Bethzienna Williams and Deana

Team Olly Murs: Molly Hocking and Jimmy Balito

You can find out more about each act here.

What are the Voice contestants singing in the final?

Although the exact song choices haven’t yet been announced, we’re expecting each act to perform two songs in the final: one solo tune and one duet with their coach.

What guest stars will be performing during the Voice final?

It’s still too early to say whether a guest star will sing on the show, but it’s likely, as per last year, that the guest performers will be the coaches themselves.

In the 2018 competition, the four coaches performed Beatles classic Come Together on stage.

Will I be able to vote in The Voice final?

Yes, although the coaches had the final say in the competition’s previous rounds, the public will decide the show’s winner. Details of how to vote will be posted here when available.