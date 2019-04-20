Here are all the acts still left in the competition…

Team Olly Murs

Jimmy Balito

Age: 23

From: Sussex

After not getting a single coach to turn for him last year, Jimmy faced his fears by returning to the blind auditions.

And his bravery paid off: both JHud and Tom pressed their buttons for his cover of Higher Love by Steve Winwood during its last note.

Although Jimmy opted for Team Tom, he soon almost exited the competition, losing his Battle Round with Roger Samuels. Fortunately, both Olly and will.i.am both stepped in to steal the act, with Jimmy chosing Team Olly.

Molly Hocking

Age: 17

From: St Ives

Occupation: Works with her mother in a vintage shop

While Molly Hocking initially believed she would pick Tom Jones should he turn around for her, it was Olly Murs' passionate (or, arguably, desperate) pitch for her that saw her suddenly change her mind and go with The X Factor finalist for her coach.

Team Jennifer Hudson

All of Team J-Hud's acts have been eliminated from the contest.

Team will.i.am

The Black Eyed Peas frontman has no acts left in the competition.

Team Tom Jones

Bethzienna Williams

Age: 28

From: Barry, Wales

With her mother in tears on the sideline, Bethzienna belted out a groovy cover of Cry To Me by Solomon Burke. However, it was only after the song’s final note that JHud welcomed her to her team. And although Tom Jones didn’t turn, he did invite Bethzienna to a spectacular duet of the same song.

This performance must have stayed in Tom's mind, the coach stealing the singer to his team after Bethzienna lost her battle to Moya.

Deana

Age: 23

From: Liverpool