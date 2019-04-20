The Voice UK 2019 results: which acts are in the final?
Here are the acts that have been chosen by the coaches
With the blind auditions over, The Voice UK is heating up with performers now singing against each other to stay in the competition.
In order to be in with a chance of winning, the artists have to take to the stage in the show’s infamous Battle Rounds, singing with another act on stage in the hope that their judge – either Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones or will.i.am – will choose to keep them over their opponent.
Here are all the acts still left in the competition…
Team Olly Murs
Jimmy Balito
Age: 23
From: Sussex
After not getting a single coach to turn for him last year, Jimmy faced his fears by returning to the blind auditions.
And his bravery paid off: both JHud and Tom pressed their buttons for his cover of Higher Love by Steve Winwood during its last note.
Although Jimmy opted for Team Tom, he soon almost exited the competition, losing his Battle Round with Roger Samuels. Fortunately, both Olly and will.i.am both stepped in to steal the act, with Jimmy chosing Team Olly.
Molly Hocking
Age: 17
From: St Ives
Occupation: Works with her mother in a vintage shop
While Molly Hocking initially believed she would pick Tom Jones should he turn around for her, it was Olly Murs' passionate (or, arguably, desperate) pitch for her that saw her suddenly change her mind and go with The X Factor finalist for her coach.
Team Jennifer Hudson
All of Team J-Hud's acts have been eliminated from the contest.
Team will.i.am
The Black Eyed Peas frontman has no acts left in the competition.
Team Tom Jones
Bethzienna Williams
Age: 28
From: Barry, Wales
With her mother in tears on the sideline, Bethzienna belted out a groovy cover of Cry To Me by Solomon Burke. However, it was only after the song’s final note that JHud welcomed her to her team. And although Tom Jones didn’t turn, he did invite Bethzienna to a spectacular duet of the same song.
This performance must have stayed in Tom's mind, the coach stealing the singer to his team after Bethzienna lost her battle to Moya.
Deana
Age: 23
From: Liverpool