Who is The Voice UK finalist Molly Hocking?

Molly is no stranger to the stage, having acted since she was five years old.

However, it was only in 2012 when she started singing and became a finalist in the national TeenStar competition in 2014 (losing out to future X Factor star Emily Middlemas).

Hocking competed on The X Factor in 2017, making it to the Bootcamp stage of the contest.

She has also enjoyed small roles in Doc Martin and Dawn French’s Delicious.

As well as singing at weddings, events and open mic nights across Cornwall, Molly mainly works at her mum’s shop in St Ives.

How did Molly Hocking reach the live shows of The Voice UK?

Molly wowed the coaches in the first episode of the 2019 series, with three out of four of them turning for her at the blind audition stage – Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones pressed their buttons for her cover of Eva Cassidy’s You Take My Breath Away.

However, Molly decided to join Team Olly, with The X Factor star turning for her first.

Molly continued to impress at the battle rounds, beating Connie Lamb’s version of With You.

At the Knockouts, Molly pulled out another star performance, blowing away Olly Murs with her cover of Christina Perri’s Human.

Molly then secured a spot in the competition’s final with her performance of I'll Never Love Again from the A Star is Born soundtrack.

What are Molly Hocking's chances of winning The Voice UK?

At 1/1, Molly is the favourite to win the ITV contest, according to Odds Checker.

Molly Hocking: the key facts

Age: 18

Team: Olly Murs

Twitter: @hocking_molly

Instagram: @Molly.hocking.music

Advertisement

The Voice UK 2019 final is on 8.40pm Saturday, ITV